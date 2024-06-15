Thousands of dollars raised for Epilepsy Association during fundraiser in Pittsburgh

A fundraiser was held in Pittsburgh on Saturday to help people with epilepsy.

The 36th Annual Family Fun Run/Walk for Epilepsy was held at PNC Park. The race course began and ended on Federal Street.

The race kicked off at 9:30 a.m. and over 1,300 people participated.

Proceeds from the event are given to the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania (EAWCP).

The EAWCP provides programs, services, education and advocacy to thousands of adults and children who suffer from epilepsy of seizure disorders in the area.

After the race, participants celebrated with a tailgating party held on the Clemente Bridge where pizza from Monte Cellos and hot dogs were provided.

Some superheroes also swung by to get in on the fun thanks to members of Pittsburgh Cos Play For a Cause.

Organizers say $125,000 was raised.

