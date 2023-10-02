Thousands of Cantaloupes Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If your family is a fan of the fruit, you might want to check where it came from.

Basak Gurbuz Derman / Getty Images

If your family likes cantaloupe, you may want to double-check where it's from. Eagle Produce LLC from Scottsdale, Arizona has launched a voluntary recall of the fruit because it could be contaminated with Salmonella. This was after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tested cantaloupe at the company's distribution center.

According to the FDA, Salmonella could cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in pregnant people, young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. But so far, no illnesses have been reported. Here's what you need to know if you have cantaloupe in your home.

Food and Drug Administration

How Do I Know If My Cantaloupe is Affected?

Eagle Produce is recalling 6,456 cases of the cantaloupe. The products were distributed between September 5-16 in 19 states and Washington, D.C. So the first thing you need to consider is where you live.

The cantaloupe was distributed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C. It was sold in various supermarkets in those states.

The second thing you want to do is check the lot code on your label if you still have it. The lot codes are listed below and no others were affected.



Brand Description UPC Lot Number Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797901 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797900 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 804918

What Should I Do If I Have the Affected Cantaloupe?

The company is working with the FDA on this recall. If you bought this cantaloupe, you should not eat it and throw it away immediately. You can contact Eagle Produce for more information by calling 1-800-627-8674 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

If you think you or someone you know has gotten sick from eating the affected cantaloupe, make sure to contact a health care provider.

Why is Salmonella Dangerous?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Salmonella causes approximately 1.35 million infections every year. It also leads to about 26,500 hospitalizations and even 420 deaths.

Most Salmonella illnesses are caused by food. For those who are healthy, Salmonella could cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Those people typically recover without specific treatment. According to the CDC, symptoms typically start between six hours and six days after the infection and it could last up to a week.

In some people, the organism can get into the bloodstream and it could become more serious. It could cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis. Those most at risk are young children, the elderly, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems. Make sure you contact your health care provider if you experience any symptoms that you think may be linked to Salmonella.

