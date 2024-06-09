Thousands attend Latino fellowship event in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Latinos gathered at a southeast Columbus church Saturday for the fourth annual Impacto event.

The event started as a way to bring resources to the community like free medical and legal consultation. Now, just a few years later, the event has grown, bringing in people from as far away as Tennessee, all to connect in a faith-based way and to listen to a free concert afterward.

The senior pastors at Christ Community Church (Iglesia Comunidad Cristiana) said the event is more than just a gathering to listen to music.

“This becomes family, this becomes community, this becomes where they come to socialize with each other and it’s a safe environment for their kids, for themselves,” senior pastor Wendalyn Molina said. “And if everybody knows anything about Latinos, we thrive on community and we thrive on getting together.”

“People are coming from neighboring cities just for this, so I think it’s becoming very important to remind people that faith is extremely important,” senior pastor David Molina said.

Anyone who wants a heads-up for next year’s event can sign up for the church’s email list. Church leaders hope to continue to grow the event each year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.