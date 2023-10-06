Thought the Encyclopaedia Britannica was dead? Think again

When Encyclopaedia Britannica announced 10 years ago that after 250 years, they would no longer produce a printed edition of their great 32-volume work, the news was taken as proof that the reference book had finally fallen victim to the digital age.

Yet children’s encyclopedias, in contrast to their adult counterparts, are enjoying something of a renaissance. In the last few years, they have tumbled off the press on subjects ranging from dinosaurs to lacrosse sticks; one recent example was the Children’s Encyclopedia of Unexplained Mysteries, covering topics such as haunted houses, and the likelihood of aliens having visited Earth.

The Encyclopedia Infographica is the latest handsome doorstopper. Aimed at readers of 10-plus, Andrew Pettie and Conrad Quilty-Harper’s book promises “thousands of facts and figures about Earth, space, animals, the body, technology and more” – all revealed in the fashionable format of infographics (by Valentina D’Efilippo). As the introduction explains: “People can identify a picture of a familiar object in just 13 thousandths of a second… Translating data into pictures helps us to understand information at a glance and can even make us go ‘Wow!’”

Reference books for younger readers tend to put the emphasis more on the “Wow!” than the nitty-gritty. Pettie and Quilty-Harper’s book contains plenty of memorable facts, ranging from the number of Lego minifigures in existence (9 billion, comfortably outnumbering human beings) to comparisons between AI and human eyesight: “If the images looked similar enough, AI programs could easily confuse a picture of a dog with a picture of a blueberry muffin!”

The book is absorbingly informative throughout. A section on the Moon, for example, ranges from scientific explanations about convective zones and planetary nebulae, to jaw-dropping statistics about the Sun’s temperature: “It would be impossible to visit the Sun’s core in person because the temperature there can reach 15,000,000 degrees C.”

The authors’ skill is to cater for all manner of attention spans. The serious scientist can grapple with sections on metamorphic rocks and the Mohs Scale; while the more fair-weather biologist will enjoy topics such as “Poo and farts” and “The wonders of wee”. But perhaps the most surprising fact I unearthed came in a chapter titled “How much snot do you make?” Two hundred and nine bathfuls in the average lifespan, apparently.

Britannica’s Encyclopedia Infographica is published by Britannica at £25. To order your copy for £19.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

