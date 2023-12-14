Those Sheets From 'Oprah's Favorite Things' List Are Currently On Sale



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Coziness can sometimes cost ya, but for the luxe feel of super, soft sheets, bath towels, and more, it's definitely worth the splurge. And when I say cozy, I'm talking products from Cozy Earth, the brand known for producing the comfiest products on the planet. From comforters to hoodies, they use high-quality textiles to make items you'll want to cocoon yourself in. And guess what? There's a Cozy Earth sale happening right now.

SHOP COZY EARTH'S SALE

Yep, the site is hosting a holiday sale, where you can take from 20 to 25 percent off their bestselling products and more. That includes the cult-favorite and Oprah-approved bamboo pajama set. It was on her list of favorite things in 2019.

Because the sale is sitewide, there are endless items to sift through on the Cozy Earth page. But because it's the season for giving, we did the hard work and came through with a list of their best products on sale right now. Buy these because they will make your life a little more cozy, whether you're heading off to bed or throwing on an outfit to lounge in. But also because—you heard me—it's the season for giving, and anyone would be absolutely thrilled to find something from Cozy Earth underneath their Christmas tree. *Cue the carols* Below, see the best items on sale at Cozy Earth right now.

Bamboo Linen Fitted Sheet

Shop Now Bamboo Linen Fitted Sheet womenshealthmag.com $179.00

Bamboo Sheet Set

Shop Now Bamboo Sheet Set cozyearth.com $311.20

Cuddle Blanket

Shop Now Cuddle Blanket cozyearth.com $44.00

Bamboo Viscose or Silk Comforter

Shop Now Bamboo Viscose or Silk Comforter $479.20

Bamboo Pillowcases

Shop Now Bamboo Pillowcases cozyearth.com $54.45

Bamboo Duvet Cover

Shop Now Bamboo Duvet Cover $255.20

Cozy Earth bedding is made in a bunch of cool tones from sage to walnut, so you'll love figuring out what goes best with your home decor. Even better, their bedding feels so soft and comfy, it'll be hard to get out of bed. Just check out the bamboo sheet set, which was on the Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2018. The sheets are temperature-regulating, and keep their softness even after a wash.

Premium Plush Bath Towels

Shop Now Premium Plush Bath Towels $135.00

Waffle Bath Towels

Shop Now Waffle Bath Towels $96.00

The Premium Plush Bath Mat

Shop Now The Premium Plush Bath Mat womenshealthmag.com $50.00

Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Shop Now Ribbed Terry Bath Towels $120.00

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Shop Now Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe Cozy Earth $98.00

You can also shop from Cozy Earth to upgrade your bath situation. Promise, you'll love the plush bath towels. Made with a blend of bamboo and cotton, they're ultra-absorbent and can be paired with hand towels and wash clothes in the same color.

Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Shop Now Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set cozyearth.com $156.00

Women's Stretch-Knit

Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Shop Now Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set cozyearth.com $140.00

Bamboo Jogger Pant

Shop Now Bamboo Jogger Pant $132.00

Bamboo Pullover Crew

Shop Now Bamboo Pullover Crew $104.00

Rib-Knit Hoodie

Shop Now Rib-Knit Hoodie $124.00

If you're gonna head to bed in silky soft sheets, you need a comfy pajama set to sleep in, too, or a cute hoodie to keep warm while you binge old episodes of The Real Housewives. This rib-knit hoodie offers a soft and bouncy layer you won't be rushing to take off.

Whatever you need to make this the coziest season yet or to slash a few items off your gift list, grab it now from Cozy Earth before the prices go back up.



SHOP COZY EARTH'S DECEMBER SALE

You Might Also Like