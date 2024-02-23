This waist trimmer will make you sweat — a lot — and it just dropped to $22

Did you promise yourself that 2024 is finally the year that you'll hit the gym consistently? If you're not feeling the burn quite as much as you want, we found a device that might just help: the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer. It's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and just dropped to a mind-blowing $22.

Why is it a good deal?

You can save $9 on the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, which typically retails for $31. This is a limited-time deal, so if you've been on the fence about buying one, now's your shot to snag one for cheap.

Why do I need this?

The waist trimmer is designed to enhance your workout by increasing your core temperature and making you sweat harder. Simply wrap the Neoprene gizmo around your waist and secure it with the Velcro closure; it should feel loose enough to allow a full range of motion. The thick fabric is designed to offer great heat insulation, meaning it makes you sweat — a lot. It has the added benefit of providing back support during workouts. And don't worry: It's machine-washable.

You don't actually have to hit the gym to use this waist trimmer, either. You can use it while vacuuming, dusting, or checking other chores off your list. "I used it just cleaning around the house and worked up quite a sweat," a fan said.

One important note: Despite their name, there's no evidence that waist trainers help you lose weight long term or permanently shrink your midsection. Experts tell The New York Times that any short-term results users notice likely stem from fluid loss.

If you like to sweat, a waist trainer is the way to go, users say. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

The Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer is a hit with Amazon shoppers: More than 149,000 of them have given it a five-star rating.

"I didn’t think I could possibly sweat anymore ... but you could literally hear the splat," said one happy, sweaty customer. "It targets water weight, which for people like me where my lower belly is my problem area, it’s just what I needed. This band is amazing and I have no complaints. Do yourself a favor and buy this."

Another five-star reviewer called it "durable" and shared: "This definitely makes you sweat, which is great! It lives up to its name. It has a Velcro end that stays attached. It's durable and would last for years! Even with a hard workout, it stays where you put it at the beginning."

A third fan who had "always been a skeptic" said, "I love this product because (1) I love to sweat HARD when I work out; (2) it feels oddly satisfying to see all that water roll out."

"Definitely helps break a sweat, I'm talking dripping sweat after a 20-minute walk with this, but it fit good and helped my bloating a bit," said a final reviewer. "If you wear it a bit lower it does roll at the bottom a little bit, but that was an easy fix, other than that no complaints."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $24 $33 Save $9 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $17 $50 Save $33 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $160 $730 Save $570 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $290 Save $150 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169 $269 Save $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum $140 $196 Save $56 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $6 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker $46 $54 Save $8 See at Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer $81 $130 Save $49 with coupon See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $22 $45 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $39 $70 Save $31 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Utopia Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon