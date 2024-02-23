This waist trimmer will make you sweat — a lot — and it just dropped to $22
Did you promise yourself that 2024 is finally the year that you'll hit the gym consistently? If you're not feeling the burn quite as much as you want, we found a device that might just help: the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer. It's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and just dropped to a mind-blowing $22.
Available in sizes S-2XL and 12 colors, this workout buddy helps pump up the sweat and supports your back.
Why is it a good deal?
You can save $9 on the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, which typically retails for $31. This is a limited-time deal, so if you've been on the fence about buying one, now's your shot to snag one for cheap.
Why do I need this?
The waist trimmer is designed to enhance your workout by increasing your core temperature and making you sweat harder. Simply wrap the Neoprene gizmo around your waist and secure it with the Velcro closure; it should feel loose enough to allow a full range of motion. The thick fabric is designed to offer great heat insulation, meaning it makes you sweat — a lot. It has the added benefit of providing back support during workouts. And don't worry: It's machine-washable.
You don't actually have to hit the gym to use this waist trimmer, either. You can use it while vacuuming, dusting, or checking other chores off your list. "I used it just cleaning around the house and worked up quite a sweat," a fan said.
One important note: Despite their name, there's no evidence that waist trainers help you lose weight long term or permanently shrink your midsection. Experts tell The New York Times that any short-term results users notice likely stem from fluid loss.
What reviewers say
The Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer is a hit with Amazon shoppers: More than 149,000 of them have given it a five-star rating.
"I didn’t think I could possibly sweat anymore ... but you could literally hear the splat," said one happy, sweaty customer. "It targets water weight, which for people like me where my lower belly is my problem area, it’s just what I needed. This band is amazing and I have no complaints. Do yourself a favor and buy this."
Another five-star reviewer called it "durable" and shared: "This definitely makes you sweat, which is great! It lives up to its name. It has a Velcro end that stays attached. It's durable and would last for years! Even with a hard workout, it stays where you put it at the beginning."
A third fan who had "always been a skeptic" said, "I love this product because (1) I love to sweat HARD when I work out; (2) it feels oddly satisfying to see all that water roll out."
"Definitely helps break a sweat, I'm talking dripping sweat after a 20-minute walk with this, but it fit good and helped my bloating a bit," said a final reviewer. "If you wear it a bit lower it does roll at the bottom a little bit, but that was an easy fix, other than that no complaints."
This gym essential can help you take your workout to the next level, fans say.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
