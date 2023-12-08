This top-selling foam knee pillow helps alleviate pain — and it's on sale for $25 now

For years, doctors have recommended putting a pillow between your legs when you sleep on your side to take pressure off your back. But regular pillows can slip around, and most people don't want to shell out a lot of money for a pillow that'll just go between their legs. Well, it turns out, you don't have to spend a ton to get relief. Amazon is having a great sale on the top-rated Cushy Form Knee Pillow, marking it down by more than 15 percent. The pillow, normally $30, is now just $25.

Why is this a good deal?

By fixing your sleep posture and reducing your joint aches with this knee pillow, you very well may save hundreds of dollars on chiropractic treatments, soothing salves, pain relief and more by simply preventing discomfort and soreness before it even starts. We spend a third of our lives sleeping — why not do it in total comfort? Quality rest is worth its weight in gold ... but a mere $25 is certainly a reasonable price to pay instead.

Why do I need this?

The Cushy Form Knee Pillow is crafted from high-quality memory foam to give you consistent, comfy support all night long. And, unlike a regular pillow, it won't slip out while you sleep. It even has a removable and machine washable cover, so you can effortlessly clean it as needed. Got upcoming travel plans for the holidays? You can easily take this pillow on the go thanks to its handy travel case.

This ergonomic pillow is specially designed for side sleepers to help ease back pain and promote sciatic relief. It's important to get this out of the way upfront: This isn't just a normal pillow repurposed to go between your knees. Instead, it's specially contoured for that area and designed to fit snuggly between your legs while promoting better back alignment and relieve back, leg, hip, joint and sciatic nerve pain.

What reviewers say

The Cushy Form Knee Pillow has a massive number of glowing reviews, with nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers awarding it a perfect five-star rating. "My knees have found their new pillow," one happy user wrote. "Recently, my chiropractor told me I should sleep with a pillow between my legs to help with my hip and back pain. Using a normal pillow was okay, but I'd fight with the pillow all night and wake up with sweaty legs. I've been using this knee pillow for the last two weeks, and it's a WORLD of difference. It's like it was created to fit perfectly between my knees."

Another satisfied customer gave the pillow high marks for being "very soft" but "very sturdy," writing: "I've been using it for about a week now, and I do see a difference in my sleep and how my back and hips feel in the morning."

Plenty of people swear it helps with sciatic pain. "I have had sciatica for 10 years. This is the only thing that has fully relieved it," one fan wrote. "It works!!!"

Reports another user, who suffered with sciatica for 20 years: "Ecstatic with the results!! Ever since the very first night I used this pillow, I have not woken up to any pain or stiffness at all...My quality of life has improved."

Don't miss out on this limited-time sale. You — and your back — are worth it.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

