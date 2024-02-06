Tires are the feet of your car: When they're in good shape, the whole body can perform well; when they're not, everything is rough and sluggish. Maintaining optimal tire pressure is not only important for safety, but it also increases your car's fuel efficiency, saves money and makes your ride smooth.

A portable digital tire pressure gauge makes tires easy to keep tabs on. We've found a standout deal on a gauge that's just $10, down from $16. Meet the super-slim AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge.

Why is this a good deal?

At only $10, this digital pressure gauge is almost 40% off. But it's also a long-term money-saver that will help you get the best gas mileage possible, meaning this one-time purchase could potentially pay for itself in a few fill-ups. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the proper tire pressure can improve your gas mileage by up to 3%.

Why do I need this?

Tires should maintain a certain PSI (pressure per square inch), which is usually marked on your tires or your car's door jamb. This is not just a throwaway number — the measurement is important for safety, fuel efficiency and much more, so you want a correct reading.

Many people avoid car maintenance because it's a pain, confusing and too expensive, but shoppers say this little helper hits the mark on all fronts. Simply place the lighted nozzle on your tire valve and the gauge will report the tire's pressure. It even lights up for easy nighttime readings — no more fiddling in the dark for that old-school gauge that makes you guess the exact pressure.

Your tires will thank you! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 45,000 Amazon shoppers have given this gauge a perfect rating.

"Great tool to keep in your glove compartment," wrote another fan. "Even if your tires look like their pressure is OK, this tool will give you an accurate reading. With gas prices rising, well-inflated tires are important to save gas."

Sometimes even tire technicians and other auto pros make mistakes. "Saved my tires!" said a grateful reviewer. "I had two new tires put on and didn't know that the guys put 40 pounds of air in my back tires when they should have 30. The alert kept going off in my car, so I used this digital tire pressure gauge and saw that 10 pounds of air needed to be removed. No more alerts!"

One appreciative reviewer deemed this gauge "as accurate as my $90 Motion Pro 08-0684 digital gauge; they actually read exactly the same at [a fraction of] the cost. This proves tire pressure gauges don't have to cost a fortune to be accurate. ... Digital is definitively better than analog Bourdon tube mechanisms. Incorrect tire pressure translates to premature tire wear, degrades ride quality, can increase fuel cost and cause long-term suspension damage."

This portable gadget is also ideal for checking motorcycle and bicycle tires on the fly. A pleased cyclist wrote: "I use this for my bicycle as it is more accurate for weighing, easy to connect, lightweight and lights up for easy reading."

The LR44 batteries that the device comes with are easy and affordable to replace, but as one reviewer said, "The only downside is these aren’t rechargeable or USB friendly."

For winter drives, this electric car blanket is a must-have item to keep in the trunk.

"Marriage saver" is how this grateful New Englander describes the blanket. "In our cold and snowy New Hampshire winters, we often take my pickup truck to shop and run errands. I like it cool. My wife, on the other hand, likes to be toasty warm. My truck does not have dual controls for the heat, so it was always a battle. I bought this blanket for my wife, and it has made a world of difference."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $22 $33 Save $11 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum $120 $450 Save $330 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 See at Amazon

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum $125 $210 Save $85 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $72 $170 Save $98 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 with Prime See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $102 $108 Save $6 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Landneoo 3-In-1 Sponge Holder $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Lavodia Cedar Wood Closet Fresheners, 30-Pack $10 $12 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon