This top-selling car gadget boosts fuel efficiency — and it's down to $9 (that's over 40% off)
Tires are the feet of your car: When they're in good shape, the whole body can perform well; when they're not, everything is rough and sluggish. Maintaining optimal tire pressure is not only important for safety, but it also increases your car's fuel efficiency, saves money, and makes your ride a lot smoother. A portable digital tire pressure gauge makes it a lot easier to keep tabs on your tires. We've found a standout deal on a gauge that's just $9, down from $16. Meet the super-slim AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge.
Perform a quick tire-pressure check with this fan-favorite gadget to save gas money and stay safe on the road.
Why is this a good deal?
Yes, you're getting this handy gizmo for next to nothing. It's only $9 for Prime members, and $10 for anyone without Prime. But it's also a long-term money-saver that will help you get better gas mileage, meaning this one-time purchase could potentially pay for itself in a few fill-ups. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the proper tire pressure can improve your gas mileage by up to 3%.
Why do I need this?
Tires should maintain a certain PSI (pressure per square inch), which is usually marked on your tires or your car's door jamb. This is not just a throwaway number — the measurement is important for safety, fuel efficiency and much more, so you want a correct reading.
Many people avoid car maintenance because it's confusing, inconvenient and expensive, but shoppers say this little helper hits the mark on all fronts. Simply place the lighted nozzle on your tire valve and the gauge will report the tire's pressure. It even lights up for easy nighttime readings — no more fiddling in the dark for that old-school gauge that makes you guess the exact pressure.
What reviewers say
Over 52,000 Amazon shoppers have given this gauge a perfect rating.
Pros
"Great tool to keep in your glove compartment," wrote a fan. "Even if your tires look like their pressure is OK, this tool will give you an accurate reading. With gas prices rising, well-inflated tires are important to save gas."
Sometimes even tire technicians and other auto pros make mistakes. "Saved my tires!" said a grateful reviewer. "I had two new tires put on and didn't know that the guys put 40 pounds of air in my back tires when they should have put 30. The alert kept going off in my car, so I used this digital tire pressure gauge and saw that 10 pounds of air needed to be removed. No more alerts!"
One appreciative reviewer said this gauge is "accurate as my $90 Motion Pro 08-0684 digital gauge; they actually read exactly the same at [a fraction of] the cost. This proves tire pressure gauges don't have to cost a fortune to be accurate. ... Digital is definitively better than analog Bourdon tube mechanisms. Incorrect tire pressure translates to premature tire wear, degrades ride quality, can increase fuel cost and cause long-term suspension damage."
This portable gadget is also ideal for checking motorcycle and bicycle tires on the fly. A pleased cyclist wrote: "I use this for my bicycle as it is more accurate for weighing, easy to connect, lightweight and lights up for easy reading."
Cons
The device comes with LR44 batteries that are easy and affordable to replace, but as one reviewer said, "The only downside is these aren’t rechargeable or USB friendly."
Stop going cross-eyed trying to decipher your air-pressure readout — this gauge offers a clear digital display.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Car Phone Holder$11$17Save $6
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$14Save $4
MotoPower OBD2 Scanner Code Reader$20$27Save $7 with Prime and coupon
Vacuums
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$235$269Save $34
Lefant Robot Vacuum$89$200Save $111
Iwoly Cordless Vacuum$100$150Save $50 with Prime
Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop$130$273Save $143 with coupon
Kitchen
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker$70$90Save $20
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$22$65Save $43
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer$10$21Save $11
Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack$20$43Save $23 with coupon
Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge$20$26Save $6 with Prime
Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set$80$150Save $70
Whall Touch-Screen Toaster$60$91Save $31
Home
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$18$26Save $8
Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack$18$70Save $52 with Prime and coupon
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen$28$120Save $92 with coupon
Aiper Seagull Robotic Pool Cleaner$160$300Save $140 with Prime and coupon
Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster$14$18Save $4
Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector$20$28Save $8
Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber$30$70Save $40 with coupon
Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap$16$20Save $4 with coupon
LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen$35$57Save $22
Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags$19$45Save $26 with Prime
Saker Mini Chainsaw$40$80Save $40 with Prime
Sealegend Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$10$15Save $5
Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet$20$34Save $14 with coupon