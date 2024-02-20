This timeless Coach leather bag is over $230 off and is the perfect everyday purse

When most people think of a classic color that pairs perfectly with everything in their closet, black is usually the hue that comes to mind. While, black is, indeed, classic, it can be a bit predictable, don't you think? If you want to add a bit of warmth to your everyday look but still want a shade that goes with everything, brown is the unsung hero of versatility, and a Coach leather bag is an easy way to introduce this timeless style staple into your everyday wardrobe.

It's no secret that Coach is a highly coveted leatherware brand, known just as much for its longevity as it is for its luxe, buttery soft feel. So when we saw that its popular brown Ellie File Bag is on sale for over $230 off, we had to share the news. The sale on this bag and others ends tonight, so if this brown beauty is catching your eye, now's the time to snag it.

Why is this a good deal?

We love Coach Outlet because it isn't stingy with the deals! This pebbled leather bag is currently 57% off, plus an additional 20% off that's automatically applied when you add it to your cart. So that's over $230 in savings on a high-end luxury leather bag — something that doesn't come by often. Also, while the Light Saddle shade is our personal favorite, it also comes in Chalk and Black at the same discount!

Why do I need this?

A brown leather bag is a timeless all-season staple. While some fabrics like linen and faux fur and colors like dark burgundies and olive greens tend to lean more towards specific seasons, brown leather never goes out of style and stays relevant all year round. For an all-season purse that will look great 365 days a year this brown Ellie File Bag will be an instant accessories staple.

It's made of durable yet super soft refined pebbled leather that — like all things Coach — is built to last and only improves with age. But the outside isn't its only star feature. Gold detailing and a luxe fabric lining make this piece look and feel richer than its (current) price tag.

An outside zip pocket, a zip-top closure for the main compartment, and an inside multifunction pocket make this purse just as convenient as it is beautiful.

Since this chic brown leather bag has an adjustable strap, it is versatile enough for shoulder or crossbody wear. So toss it across your body while you run errands or throw it on your shoulder when you're heading to work or out with family for dinner.

Is brown leather the new black? It goes with everything and adds a bit of warmth to everything you wear and this leather bag is one of the best luxury options. (Coach Outlet)

What reviewers say:

With over 650 five-star reviews at Coach Outlet, it's no surprise that this bag is a top seller. Tons of shoppers have been sharing that they love this brown leather bag for so many different reasons. The consensus among reviewers is that it's one of the most versatile bags they've ever used and this keeps them reaching for it every single day.

"Plenty of room for everyday use," one shopper wrote before adding that it's "classy, yet relaxed."

In terms of its size, one shopper pointed out that it's not too big and not too small. "This purse is the perfect mid-size purse and I love the crossbody," the reviewer said. "The contrast of the natural color with the splash of color is just my style."

Wondering what you can fit inside? One shopper gave a rundown: "[It has] plenty of space for keys, phone, and a large wallet," the reviewer explained. "I love the color — light brown. It's my everyday bag [and is] light in weight."

The only criticism a couple of shoppers had for this bag is that they wish it had just a couple more pockets. However, they say the sleek and timeless design makes up for this minor con.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.