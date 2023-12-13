This TikTok-famous meat shredder is just $12, does the job quickly and makes a fun culinary gift

Pulled chicken, pulled pork — delicious to eat, but sort of a pain to make. Not anymore! If you've scrolled through FoodTok (the food section of TikTok), you might be familiar with a nifty gadget that takes care of the "pulling" portion for you. But if not, it's called the Bomeon Chicken Shredder. Odd name, yes, but you'll hardly mind that once you realize how much time and effort it saves you. Plus, it's kinda fun to use — just place your meat inside, wiggle it around and ta-da! At just $12, why not snag one meat shredder for you and one as a holiday gift for your favorite home cook.

If you're used to shredding meat using two forks or meat claws, consider the Bomeon Chicken Shredder a big upgrade. It's equipped with teeth to lay your meat on as well as a lid with two handles that you place over top and move in a shimmying motion. (Don't worry, it has a nonskid base.) In mere moments, your chicken, pork, beef — practically any meat — will be shredded to perfection. Easier on the hands, and faster, to boot. See it in action in the viral TikTok below.

It's also much more convenient than busting out your stand mixer, in case that's been your shredding method until now. And at less than 10 inches in diameter, it's a lot more compact.

Tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken salad ... with this meat shredder, the limit does not exist.

TikTokers aren't the only ones who love this thing — Amazon customers swear by the Bomeon Chicken Shredder too.

"Great device for my mother, who has arthritis in her hands," wrote one five-star fan.

"If you’re wondering whether this is something you want or not … IT IS," declared another impressed user. "I need shredded chicken often for many of my meals and appetizers, but it always took so long to shred. This thing is amazing. Takes a minute or two max and shreds it up perfectly."

"I can't believe how easy this shredder is to use," raved a final reviewer. "It takes so much less time and energy to use this plastic shredder than to shred chicken using other utensils. The only complaint is the difficulty to hand wash. My kitchen is archaic and I do not have a dishwasher, so I have to hand wash everything. Getting my small hands or a dishcloth between the tines is difficult — not impossible, but difficult."

"Impressive!" exclaimed a happy home cook. "It makes chopping up small veggies like baby carrots, onions and celery a breeze. I'm a senior now with arthritis, and this really helps speed things up in the kitchen while giving my achy hands and fingers a break from the rigors of manually chopping up everything."

