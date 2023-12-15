Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This stunning 12-piece Walmart cookware set costs less than most single pans — get it while it's just $53

Britt Ross
·Deals Writer
Updated

Cookware isn't just for cooking anymore. These days, having the right pieces can also contribute to your kitchen's aesthetic. The really chic-looking ones can cost a pretty penny, but we've found a stunning, affordable option: Walmart's Thyme & Table Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set. Decked out with luxe gold hardware, this beauty only looks expensive. Get it while it's 40% off (and snag a second for the foodie in your life).

Walmart

Thyme & Table Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set

$53$89Save $36

If it's about 'Thyme' to replace your crusty old cookware, look no further. 

$53 at Walmart

Why is this a good deal?

At a mere $53, this set costs less than a good deal of single pots or pans out there. Even at its original price of $89 it's a steal! According to our price trackers, this is the lowest the blue set has ever been (you can also get it in green and taupe for a bit more).

Why do I need this?

Complete with 2.5- and 3.5-quart saucepans, 8- and 10-inch frying pans, a 6-quart stock pot, three lids, four cookware protectors and a partridge in a pear tree (just kidding), the Thyme & Table Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set has just about everything you need for sautéing, boiling, frying, simmering, searing and more.

These pots and pans are compatible with all cooktops and boast soft-touch handles that stay cool. Plus, their PFOA- and PFOS-free nonstick coatings mean easy cleanup and more peace of mind. Just note that hand-washing is recommended.

the cookware set in blue
You won't feel blue with this gorgeous cookware set in your home.

What reviewers say

Hundreds of Walmart customers have already given this set a perfect rating.

"I really like how practical these are," raved a five-star shopper. "They are not heavy, nothing sticks, you can use less oil, very easy cleanup and the lids actually fit. I like the pads that you can set them on so you can take them from the stove to the table for a one-pot meal."

"I love these pans!" gushed a happy home cook. "The color is absolutely gorgeous in person, but they are more than just looks. The nonstick aspect is amazing and they actually hold heat pretty well."

"These are great pots," wrote a final fan. Their one note? "I have to wipe them down after washing them so that water marks aren't visible, but they cook well and are easy to store/maintain."

Walmart

Thyme & Table Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set

$79

You can also go green with this spearmint-hued set!

$79 at Walmart

And to go with your new cookware, how about this spiffy baking set by the same brand?

Walmart

Thyme & Table 3-Piece Nonstick Baking Set

$20$29Save $9

Made of aluminized steel, this chic set comes in blue, gold and rose gold. 

$20 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $78$124
    Save $46
    See at Walmart

  • Dyson V10 Allergy Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

    $402$530
    Save $128
    See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

  • Philips 32" Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV

    $118$168
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $248$319
    Save $71
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 55" Class U6 Series Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV

    $448$580
    Save $132
    See at Walmart

Tech:

  • PlayStation 5 Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" Console Bundle

    $499$560
    Save $61
    See at Walmart

Home:

  • Beautypeak 64" x 21" Full-Length Dressing Mirror

    $59$140
    Save $81
    See at Walmart

Kitchen:

  • Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets with Detachable Handle, 5-piece

    $30$100
    Save $70
    See at Walmart

  • Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer

    $119$130
    Save $11
    See at Walmart

  • Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece

    $65$240
    Save $175
    See at Walmart

  • KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $259$400
    Save $141
    See at Walmart

Style:

  • Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White-Gold-Plated Earrings

    $15$136
    Save $121
    See at Walmart

  • Avia Women's Active Core Performance Print Leggings

    $5$13
    Save $8
    See at Walmart

  • Muk Luks Women's Faux Suede Slipper Booties

    $13$36
    Save $23
    See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness:

  • Revlon 1875W Ionic Volume Booster Hair Dryer

    $18$22
    Save $4
    See at Walmart

  • L'ange Hair Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush

    $27$89
    Save $62
    See at Walmart

  • Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

    $40$108
    Save $68
    See at Walmart

  • Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

    $43$72
    Save $29
    See at Walmart

Toys:

  • Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece

    $42$70
    Save $28
    See at Walmart

  • PicassoTiles 61 Piece Magnetic Building Blocks Set

    $18$60
    Save $42
    See at Walmart

Recommended Stories