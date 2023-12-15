This stunning 12-piece Walmart cookware set costs less than most single pans — get it while it's just $53

Cookware isn't just for cooking anymore. These days, having the right pieces can also contribute to your kitchen's aesthetic. The really chic-looking ones can cost a pretty penny, but we've found a stunning, affordable option: Walmart's Thyme & Table Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set. Decked out with luxe gold hardware, this beauty only looks expensive. Get it while it's 40% off (and snag a second for the foodie in your life).

Why is this a good deal?

At a mere $53, this set costs less than a good deal of single pots or pans out there. Even at its original price of $89 it's a steal! According to our price trackers, this is the lowest the blue set has ever been (you can also get it in green and taupe for a bit more).

Why do I need this?

Complete with 2.5- and 3.5-quart saucepans, 8- and 10-inch frying pans, a 6-quart stock pot, three lids, four cookware protectors and a partridge in a pear tree (just kidding), the Thyme & Table Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set has just about everything you need for sautéing, boiling, frying, simmering, searing and more.

These pots and pans are compatible with all cooktops and boast soft-touch handles that stay cool. Plus, their PFOA- and PFOS-free nonstick coatings mean easy cleanup and more peace of mind. Just note that hand-washing is recommended.

You won't feel blue with this gorgeous cookware set in your home.

What reviewers say

Hundreds of Walmart customers have already given this set a perfect rating.

"I really like how practical these are," raved a five-star shopper. "They are not heavy, nothing sticks, you can use less oil, very easy cleanup and the lids actually fit. I like the pads that you can set them on so you can take them from the stove to the table for a one-pot meal."

"I love these pans!" gushed a happy home cook. "The color is absolutely gorgeous in person, but they are more than just looks. The nonstick aspect is amazing and they actually hold heat pretty well."

"These are great pots," wrote a final fan. Their one note? "I have to wipe them down after washing them so that water marks aren't visible, but they cook well and are easy to store/maintain."

And to go with your new cookware, how about this spiffy baking set by the same brand?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

