This sleep mask blocks out all (yes, all) light and it's half off right now — just $10

Everyone needs sleep — it’s one of the few things we all have in common. And though it's one of the most basic of human needs, Americans are notoriously sleep-deprived. Crazy, right? Especially when you consider all the known benefits of a good night’s shut-eye, such as reduced stress, improved mood and a better immune system. If that sounds good to you, we've found a pretty irresistible deal on a tried-and-true slumber helper: The super-popular Mavogel Sleep Mask is down to only $10.

Why is this a good deal?

That's right, this sleep mask is discounted by 50%! It rarely dips below its current price, so if you're considering it, we'd suggest adding it to your cart while you can save big, and start improving your slumber ASAP.

Why do I need this?

If you struggle to clock the golden seven to eight hours of sleep each night, it’s natural to seek out a bit of help. “You may not know why you’re not sleeping well, and it’s perfectly reasonable to try different things out to see if they work for you," board-certified sleep medicine researcher W. Chris Winter, MD, of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine and author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It, tells Yahoo Life.

In your quest for better sleep, it's important to first check your sleep hygiene — that is, the things you're doing to help create the best environment possible to help you fall asleep and stay that way through the night.

Discovering the right sleep aid is a personal process, but sleep masks are known to “give you more control over the darkness you're exposed to, and can be really helpful," says Winter. Made of five layers of super-breathable fabric for maximum comfort, and available in black or gray, the Mavogel Cotton Sleep Mask is a perfect choice.

That comfy cotton triangle on the side of this sleep mask makes for a light-proof seal, cushy fit and even sweeter dreams. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 56,000 five-star reviewers are well-rested thanks to this mask.

“I had other sleep masks I bought on Amazon that were cheap and fell apart," wrote one now-sound sleeper. "This mask is clearly well-made, durable, super soft and comfortable. And the nose bridge has a metal wire so you can bend it around your nose to seal out light."

"Buy it!" urged a fan who uses the mask to get sleep while traveling. "I can easily clip it into me as I'm boarding so I don't have to worry about where the mask is. It's super comfortable — think jersey material without the heat. Also, the nose has a wire in it, so you can pinch it or manipulate it to fit your nose, which minimizes the sun. ... This is my go-to mask for travel."

“I love this mask! Purchased it in gray several months ago and it’s in great shape," said another happy customer. "I like the comfortable cotton, the flexible but not awkwardly rigid nose piece, and the great coverage that doesn’t let any light in anywhere. ... Really improves my sleep quality and ability to fall back asleep.” Their update, however, said: "Several months later, this mask is just now starting to fail (elastic coming away from the fabric) — I machine wash and dry weekly with my regular laundry. Love this so much I’m buying another!" (Note: For best results and longevity, hand wash only, per the manufacturer's instructions.)

Need another layer of defense against sleepless nights? Shoppers swear by these earplugs to help them stay aslumber.

"Perfect if you have a snorer in your life," raved a five-star fan. "...I have the most sensitive ears at night. I can not fall asleep with the sound of a measly fan, let alone a snorer. ... My roommate and best friend is the loudest snorer I have ever met, and thanks to these earplugs I can actually sleep peacefully. I no longer get enraged because I simply can't hear the snoring. They mold perfectly to your ears and are the perfect size to mold ... Simply the best purchase I've ever made!"

