This Shark Tank product turns dumbbells into kettlebells: upgrade your home workout, and see results fast

Looking to step up your fitness routine for 2024 without shelling out for a pricey gym membership? We hear you. For a seamless, affordable approach, consider making small, smart upgrades that expand your options for working out at home.

If you're like most of us, you have only the basics — standard dumbbells — and there's only so much you can do with those. But now there's a way to transform your dumbbells into kettlebells. Yep, you read that right: Kettle Gryp is a genius device that clamps onto free weights, instantly converting them to kettlebells, for a whole new range of exercises. Brilliant, right? You probably won't be shocked to learn that the Kettle Gryp first came to prominence on Shark Tank; now it has thousands for five-star fans on Amazon.

Kettle Gryp started as an idea between two friends. They wanted the benefits of a kettlebell workout without having to invest in a whole new set of weights, and came up with the idea to adapt dumbbells with a special handle. They took the product to Shark Tank, and it was an instant hit.

Available on Amazon for just $35, the Kettle Gryp is described the perfect workout accessory. The sturdy, robustly made device can hold most standard dumbbells up to 55 pounds, instantly turning them into kettlebells. And the Gryp itself weighs less than a pount.

The Kettle Gryp is not only a seamless way to switch up your at-home workouts without taking up additional space with equipment, but it’s also financially sound. Standard kettlebells, like this 40-pound option from Dick’s Sporting Goods, usually retail for $150 each. The Kettle Gryp not only costs less than half of this, but it also allows users to customize weight capacities and not be confined to only one.

Using the Kettle Gryp also couldn’t be easier: Just open the Gryp's handles, place the dumbbell on the foam insert, then close the handles around the dumbbell. Snap the latch closed and enjoy your workout. That's all there is to it.

The Kettle Gryp can support weights of up to 55 pounds. It adds a whole new dimension to your workout. (Amazon)

This product has more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and an overall customer rating of 4.5 stars. What do shoppers have to say?

“This simple tool converts my already awesome dumbbells into the perfect weight ‘kettlebell’ I need,” one five-star reviewer writes. “The handle perfectly fits the width of both my hands, and the grip around the dumbbell is snug enough that it’s not slipping around the weight and holds firm.”

Another shopper writes, “I was originally looking to add to my home gym with kettlebells, but came across this product. It has worked perfectly and is very durable. Another big plus is that it's made in the USA, from an American seller.”

One minor con certain shoppers shared is the maximum weight of 55 pounds. Some folks wanted to be able to convert and lift heavier dumbbells with the Gryp. However, most shoppers said they don't consider this a dealbreaker.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.