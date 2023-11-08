Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Sejoy massage gun is down to just $18 for Walmart Black Friday

Soothe sore muscles with one of our favorite massage guns, on major sale for Black Friday.

Korin Miller
Updated ·3 min read
0

Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that won't break the bank. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the mega-retailer has slashed the price of the hugely popular Sejoy Handheld Massage Gun. You can score this pain-easer for a rock-bottom price of $18 — we’ll take two, please!

Walmart

Sejoy Handheld Massage Gun

$18$50Save $32

Flip through 10 speeds and four massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. Another nice perk: This gun can go for up to four hours without needing a recharge. 

$18 at Walmart

Why is this a good deal?

Many massage guns cost close to $100 or more. At under $20 (and 70% off its regular price), the Sejoy massager is a fraction of that, making it a total steal — and one of the best Black Friday deals around. Compare it to the price of a weekly massage at the spa and the savings just keep rolling in.

Why do I need this?

The Sejoy massage gun offers a slew of perks that help it stand out from the competition. It features 10 intensities, along with four massage heads to help you really get in there and work out sore muscles. Another plus: It's just 1.32 pounds, so it won't feel like your arm is going to fall off while you use it.

An LCD touchscreen makes it easy to flip between intensities while you use the massager. While massage guns aren't exactly known for being quiet, Sejoy's massager tops out at 45 decibels, which is about as loud as the hum of a refrigerator. Meaning, you don't need to blow out your eardrums in order to get sore muscle relief.

This gun can go for up to four hours on one charge: After that, you can fire it up again with your phone charger. And while it's unlikely that you're choosing a massager based on looks, it doesn't hurt to mention that the Sejoy massage gun comes in four colors — black, red, blue and gray.

massage gun
Treat your tired muscles with this handy tool. (Walmart)

What reviewers say

Fans swear this treasure is great at working on sore muscles. "So much stronger than I thought it would be," shared a five-star reviewer. "This massager is fantastic."

Several users said the Sejoy massager was either "borrowed" by a loved one who never gave it back or they've used it to help out a sore family member. "It helped not only my shoulder, but my son also used it to help with his achy muscles from his workout at the gym," said a fan. "I bought it for myself, but my sister used it first," shared another happy customer. "She was in awe of how good it helped her stiffness and knots. So, I gave it to her as a gift."

A fellow satisfied shopper pointed out that you can even take this massager on the go. "Small and compact — perfect size," they shared. "Have had the larger ones and this does the same thing with strength and vibration. Small enough to carry in [my] purse or backpack."

Sejoy

Sejoy Handheld Massage Gun

$18$50Save $32

Massage guns have a rep for making a racket: Sejoy's tool is quieter than 45 decibels, which is on par with the hum of your refrigerator.

$18 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $97$199
    Save $102
    See at Walmart

  • Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum

    $23$40
    Save $17
    See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

  • LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    $287$288
    Save $1
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $248$319
    Save $71
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $698$1,722
    Save $1,024
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 75-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

    $668$748
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

Tech:

  • Vilinice Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

    $24$100
    Save $76
    See at Walmart

Home:

  • Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket

    $40$68
    Save $28
    See at Walmart

  • Honeywell 360° Surround Fan Forced Heater

    $35$45
    Save $10
    See at Walmart

  • Marnur 72-by-84-Inch Full Size Electric Heated Blanket

    $40$90
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

    $169$270
    Save $101
    See at Walmart

  • Mainstays 50-by-60-Inch Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket

    $23$33
    Save $10
    See at Walmart

Kitchen:

  • Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets with Detachable Handle

    $30$150
    Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece

    $60$220
    Save $160
    See at Walmart

  • Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Walmart

  • The Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral & Retro Dot 12-piece Dinnerware Set

    $38$54
    Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

    $50$69
    Save $19
    See at Walmart

Style:

  • Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Walmart

  • Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket with Hood, Sizes S-XL

    $40$85
    Save $45
    See at Walmart

  • Time & Tru Women's Hacci Knit Jogger Pants, 2-Pack

    $18$25
    Save $7
    See at Walmart

  • Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings

    $20$150
    Save $130
    See at Walmart

Beauty:

  • Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner

    $26$70
    Save $44
    See at Walmart

  • Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

    $37$72
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

Toys:

  • Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece

    $42$70
    Save $28
    See at Walmart

  • Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit

    $48$60
    Save $12
    See at Walmart

  • Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike

    $348$449
    Save $101
    See at Walmart

Recommended Stories