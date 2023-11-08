This Sejoy massage gun is down to just $18 for Walmart Black Friday

Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that won't break the bank. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the mega-retailer has slashed the price of the hugely popular Sejoy Handheld Massage Gun. You can score this pain-easer for a rock-bottom price of $18 — we’ll take two, please!

Walmart Sejoy Handheld Massage Gun $18 $50 Save $32 Flip through 10 speeds and four massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. Another nice perk: This gun can go for up to four hours without needing a recharge. $18 at Walmart

Why is this a good deal?

Many massage guns cost close to $100 or more. At under $20 (and 70% off its regular price), the Sejoy massager is a fraction of that, making it a total steal — and one of the best Black Friday deals around. Compare it to the price of a weekly massage at the spa and the savings just keep rolling in.

Why do I need this?

The Sejoy massage gun offers a slew of perks that help it stand out from the competition. It features 10 intensities, along with four massage heads to help you really get in there and work out sore muscles. Another plus: It's just 1.32 pounds, so it won't feel like your arm is going to fall off while you use it.

An LCD touchscreen makes it easy to flip between intensities while you use the massager. While massage guns aren't exactly known for being quiet, Sejoy's massager tops out at 45 decibels, which is about as loud as the hum of a refrigerator. Meaning, you don't need to blow out your eardrums in order to get sore muscle relief.

This gun can go for up to four hours on one charge: After that, you can fire it up again with your phone charger. And while it's unlikely that you're choosing a massager based on looks, it doesn't hurt to mention that the Sejoy massage gun comes in four colors — black, red, blue and gray.

Treat your tired muscles with this handy tool. (Walmart)

What reviewers say

Fans swear this treasure is great at working on sore muscles. "So much stronger than I thought it would be," shared a five-star reviewer. "This massager is fantastic."

Several users said the Sejoy massager was either "borrowed" by a loved one who never gave it back or they've used it to help out a sore family member. "It helped not only my shoulder, but my son also used it to help with his achy muscles from his workout at the gym," said a fan. "I bought it for myself, but my sister used it first," shared another happy customer. "She was in awe of how good it helped her stiffness and knots. So, I gave it to her as a gift."

A fellow satisfied shopper pointed out that you can even take this massager on the go. "Small and compact — perfect size," they shared. "Have had the larger ones and this does the same thing with strength and vibration. Small enough to carry in [my] purse or backpack."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $154 $245 Save $91 See at Walmart

iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum $135 $399 Save $264 See at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $287 $288 Save $1 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $698 $1,722 Save $1,024 See at Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $668 $748 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tech:

Vilinice Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $24 $100 Save $76 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $21 $100 Save $79 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Home:

Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket $40 $68 Save $28 See at Walmart

Honeywell 360° Surround Fan Forced Heater $35 $45 Save $10 See at Walmart

Marnur 72-by-84-Inch Full Size Electric Heated Blanket $40 $90 Save $50 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen $20 $61 Save $41 See at Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $169 $270 Save $101 See at Walmart

Mainstays 50-by-60-Inch Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Walmart

Kitchen:

Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets with Detachable Handle $30 $150 Save $120 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $50 $70 Save $20 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral & Retro Dot 12-piece Dinnerware Set $38 $54 Save $16 See at Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

Style:

Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket with Hood, Sizes S-XL $40 $85 Save $45 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirt $16 $70 Save $54 See at Walmart

Time & Tru Women's Hacci Knit Jogger Pants, 2-Pack $18 $25 Save $7 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Beauty:

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum $13 $17 Save $4 See at Walmart

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $30 Save $10 See at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $26 $70 Save $44 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $37 $72 Save $35 See at Walmart

Toys:

Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Walmart

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike $348 $449 Save $101 See at Walmart

Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Fanl Train Set $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart