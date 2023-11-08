This Sejoy massage gun is down to just $18 for Walmart Black Friday
Soothe sore muscles with one of our favorite massage guns, on major sale for Black Friday.
Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that won't break the bank. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the mega-retailer has slashed the price of the hugely popular Sejoy Handheld Massage Gun. You can score this pain-easer for a rock-bottom price of $18 — we’ll take two, please!
Flip through 10 speeds and four massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. Another nice perk: This gun can go for up to four hours without needing a recharge.
Why is this a good deal?
Many massage guns cost close to $100 or more. At under $20 (and 70% off its regular price), the Sejoy massager is a fraction of that, making it a total steal — and one of the best Black Friday deals around. Compare it to the price of a weekly massage at the spa and the savings just keep rolling in.
Why do I need this?
The Sejoy massage gun offers a slew of perks that help it stand out from the competition. It features 10 intensities, along with four massage heads to help you really get in there and work out sore muscles. Another plus: It's just 1.32 pounds, so it won't feel like your arm is going to fall off while you use it.
An LCD touchscreen makes it easy to flip between intensities while you use the massager. While massage guns aren't exactly known for being quiet, Sejoy's massager tops out at 45 decibels, which is about as loud as the hum of a refrigerator. Meaning, you don't need to blow out your eardrums in order to get sore muscle relief.
This gun can go for up to four hours on one charge: After that, you can fire it up again with your phone charger. And while it's unlikely that you're choosing a massager based on looks, it doesn't hurt to mention that the Sejoy massage gun comes in four colors — black, red, blue and gray.
What reviewers say
Fans swear this treasure is great at working on sore muscles. "So much stronger than I thought it would be," shared a five-star reviewer. "This massager is fantastic."
Several users said the Sejoy massager was either "borrowed" by a loved one who never gave it back or they've used it to help out a sore family member. "It helped not only my shoulder, but my son also used it to help with his achy muscles from his workout at the gym," said a fan. "I bought it for myself, but my sister used it first," shared another happy customer. "She was in awe of how good it helped her stiffness and knots. So, I gave it to her as a gift."
A fellow satisfied shopper pointed out that you can even take this massager on the go. "Small and compact — perfect size," they shared. "Have had the larger ones and this does the same thing with strength and vibration. Small enough to carry in [my] purse or backpack."
Massage guns have a rep for making a racket: Sejoy's tool is quieter than 45 decibels, which is on par with the hum of your refrigerator.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
Vacuums:
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum$23$40Save $17
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum$154$245Save $91
iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum$135$399Save $264
Shark ION Robot Vacuum$129$249Save $120
Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$450
TVs and home entertainment:
LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV$287$288Save $1
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV$268$298Save $30
Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$698$1,722Save $1,024
Samsung 75-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$668$748Save $80
Tech:
Vilinice Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones$24$100Save $76
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$21$100Save $79
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation$99$129Save $30
Home:
Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket$40$68Save $28
Honeywell 360° Surround Fan Forced Heater$35$45Save $10
Marnur 72-by-84-Inch Full Size Electric Heated Blanket$40$90Save $50
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen$20$61Save $41
Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$169$270Save $101
Mainstays 50-by-60-Inch Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket$23$33Save $10
Kitchen:
Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets with Detachable Handle$30$150Save $120
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece$60$220Save $160
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$50$70Save $20
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral & Retro Dot 12-piece Dinnerware Set$38$54Save $16
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker$50$69Save $19
Style:
Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt$10$13Save $3
Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket with Hood, Sizes S-XL$40$85Save $45
Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirt$16$70Save $54
Time & Tru Women's Hacci Knit Jogger Pants, 2-Pack$18$25Save $7
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings$20$150Save $130
Beauty:
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$20$70Save $50
CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum$13$17Save $4
Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush$20$30Save $10
Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner$26$70Save $44
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum$37$72Save $35
Toys:
Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece$42$70Save $28
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit$48$60Save $12
Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike$348$449Save $101
Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy$49$70Save $21
Fanl Train Set$40$60Save $20