This 'really flattering' lacy top that's great solo and for layering is now as low as $17 (that's over 50% off)

Flattering tops that work year-round — with just a few layers and accessories — are always the best bang for your buck. Now that it's transitional weather time, you'll want a pretty base for layering that'll also look great on its own when spring truly arrives. To give your sweaters and cardigans a little something extra, the Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse will be the style boost you need to be grabbing during this seasonal shift. A top that's both cute and comfortable is a very welcome wardrobe addition indeed... especially for as little as $17.

Why is it a good deal?

Right now, the popular Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse is on sale for as low as $17 at Amazon (prices vary between colors and sizes). With a deal this low, you can pick up a whole boatload of blouses.

Why do I need this?

The Blencot V-Neck is quite possibly the most perfect item of clothing we’ve seen in a while — and when something this good comes along, Amazon shoppers take notice. Over 10,000 enthusiastic 5-star reviewers call it a perfect versatile top that happens to be loose-fitting enough to camouflage trouble spots.

A forgiving blouse that’s high-end chic with a low-end price tag is a no-brainer — the hard part will be deciding on a color. The Blencot V-Neck is currently in stock in 20 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. That said, classic black is currently marked down the most, with versatile white a close second. So whether you like a toned-down or punched-up wardrobe, there’s a perfect hue (or perhaps two!) for you.

This adorable tank will be your new wardrobe staple. (Amazon)

What the reviewers say:

"I love that this shirt is lined in the front. ... So awesome to not be able to see through a light-colored shirt!" revealed this five-star reviewer. "The shirt is a nice soft white and the lace trim is a good amount. ... Feels flirty and youthful but not childish. Will definitely get a lot of wear out of this one!"

"Must-have in every color! I'm obsessed," one fan raved. "Absolutely the best piece of clothing from Amazon. It's amazing quality, light and not at all see-through. I'm gonna get more colors [because] this top is perfect."

"I got the white. I know. I know. How could I possibly think it wouldn’t be sheer?" admitted this shopper. "Well guess what — it’s not! I was so pleased with the double lining, the comfort of the shirt, the quality and the fit. I wore it to a work happy hour last night and received a few compliments. Buying more colors as we speak."

Though, speaking of fit, this fashionista felt it was a little tight in the bosom area. "I’m a 38C and wow I could stand with a tiny bit more room in the bust, but not enough to make me order a large, which I think would be overwhelming in other areas." However, they added, "I went back and ordered black, white and green, that’s how much I love it."

“It's light and airy, and falls great on your body so it's really flattering," wrote this satisfied customer. "I have a very large bust, so trying to find shirts that are loose but also don't make me look pregnant or like I'm wearing a bag are really hard to find. I'll be buying this in several colors!"

"I LOVE these shirts. I ordered one about a year ago and it quickly became my favorite to wear under suit coats and cardigans, so I just ordered more," says one happy reviewer. "I carry my weight in my center (often mistaken for pregnant) and these shirts are flattering and a great length. The white one comes with a soft built-in liner that means you don't need an undershirt. I will probably order even more."

