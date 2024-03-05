Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

This 'really flattering' lacy top that's great solo and for layering is now as low as $17 (that's over 50% off)

Layer this all-season tank top under a cardigan or a blazer for a winter-to-spring style boost.

Kristine Solomon and Korin Miller
Updated

Flattering tops that work year-round — with just a few layers and accessories — are always the best bang for your buck. Now that it's transitional weather time, you'll want a pretty base for layering that'll also look great on its own when spring truly arrives. To give your sweaters and cardigans a little something extra, the Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse will be the style boost you need to be grabbing during this seasonal shift. A top that's both cute and comfortable is a very welcome wardrobe addition indeed... especially for as little as $17.

Blencot

Blencot Lace Trim Tank

$17$35
Save $18 with coupon

With a satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, it's a lovely and versatile wardrobe piece. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket or blazer.

Save $18 with coupon
$17 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Right now, the popular Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse is on sale for as low as $17 at Amazon (prices vary between colors and sizes). With a deal this low, you can pick up a whole boatload of blouses.

Why do I need this?

The Blencot V-Neck is quite possibly the most perfect item of clothing we’ve seen in a while — and when something this good comes along, Amazon shoppers take notice. Over 10,000 enthusiastic 5-star reviewers call it a perfect versatile top that happens to be loose-fitting enough to camouflage trouble spots.

A forgiving blouse that’s high-end chic with a low-end price tag is a no-brainer — the hard part will be deciding on a color. The Blencot V-Neck is currently in stock in 20 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. That said, classic black is currently marked down the most, with versatile white a close second. So whether you like a toned-down or punched-up wardrobe, there’s a perfect hue (or perhaps two!) for you.

the v-neck tank in three colors
This adorable tank will be your new wardrobe staple. (Amazon)

What the reviewers say:

"I love that this shirt is lined in the front. ... So awesome to not be able to see through a light-colored shirt!" revealed this five-star reviewer. "The shirt is a nice soft white and the lace trim is a good amount. ... Feels flirty and youthful but not childish. Will definitely get a lot of wear out of this one!"

"Must-have in every color! I'm obsessed," one fan raved. "Absolutely the best piece of clothing from Amazon. It's amazing quality, light and not at all see-through. I'm gonna get more colors [because] this top is perfect."

"I got the white. I know. I know. How could I possibly think it wouldn’t be sheer?" admitted this shopper. "Well guess what — it’s not! I was so pleased with the double lining, the comfort of the shirt, the quality and the fit. I wore it to a work happy hour last night and received a few compliments. Buying more colors as we speak."

Though, speaking of fit, this fashionista felt it was a little tight in the bosom area. "I’m a 38C and wow I could stand with a tiny bit more room in the bust, but not enough to make me order a large, which I think would be overwhelming in other areas." However, they added, "I went back and ordered black, white and green, that’s how much I love it."

“It's light and airy, and falls great on your body so it's really flattering," wrote this satisfied customer. "I have a very large bust, so trying to find shirts that are loose but also don't make me look pregnant or like I'm wearing a bag are really hard to find. I'll be buying this in several colors!"

"I LOVE these shirts. I ordered one about a year ago and it quickly became my favorite to wear under suit coats and cardigans, so I just ordered more," says one happy reviewer. "I carry my weight in my center (often mistaken for pregnant) and these shirts are flattering and a great length. The white one comes with a soft built-in liner that means you don't need an undershirt. I will probably order even more."

Blencot

Blencot Lace Trim Tank

$18$35
Save $17 with coupon

The Blencot tank comes in sizes XS to 4XL, and many customers report it’s true to size. It's a totally different look depending on the color, so mix it up!

Save $17 with coupon
$18 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

  • Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

    $9$11
    Save $2 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Style

  • Sampeel Womens Short Sleeve Knotted Top

    $24$26
    Save $2 with coupon
    See at Amazon