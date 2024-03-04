This popular sonic toothbrush is a steal at $16 — save over 30% off with double discounts

While you can get your teeth clean with a manual toothbrush, it takes real skill and perseverance to achieve that pristine feeling you have when you get up from your dentist's chair. If that's important to you, you really have to go electric. The power and precision of an electric brush scrubs away food particles and stains with minimal effort on your end. That's why you'll be smiling after you pick up the Bitvae Daily D2 Electric Toothbrush. Right now, it's marked down to $16 — over 30% off total with the additional on-page coupon.

Why is it a good deal?

Of course, many of the best electric toothbrushes are pricey, but Amazon's got an exception: Right now, you can save nearly $10 on the Bitvae Daily D2 Electric Toothbrush — it's just $16 with the on-page coupon! That means you're scoring savings on top of savings, with a total of over 30% off the original price of $25.

Why do I need this?

There's so much to love about this toothbrush. For starters, it has the coveted American Dental Association's (ADA) seal of acceptance, which means that it's proven to be reliable and high-quality. The Bitvae D2 is also powerful, delivering nearly 700 strokes per second.

It uses sonic technology to pulse fluid between your teeth and along your gums to help you get that just-right level of clean. Flip between five modes — Clean, White, Polish, Soft and Gum Care — and enjoy thoughtful features like a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds to signal when it's time to move on to a new area of your mouth.

This set features an impressive eight replacement heads to give you over two years of use before you need to get new ones. There's even a toothbrush holder to help you take your cleaning on the go.

The Bitvae D2 is rechargeable and can run for more than 30 days at a time. Once it gets low on juice, simply plug the charger into a USB port to fire it up again.

Whichever of its five cleaning modes you select, the result will be the same: the freshest, cleanest mouth you've ever had. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers depend on this brush to keep their chompers pearly white. "It's a game-changer," said a happy customer. "This toothbrush rivals the performance of high-end brands like Panasonic but at a fraction of the price. The brush provides a thorough and effective clean, leaving my teeth feeling refreshed and polished."

Several fans raved about its long-lasting battery. "For the price, this thing has a beefy battery life on a full charge, or even a partial one, for that [matter]," shared a five-star reviewer. "The brushes are very stable, and I've only changed mine once since getting it (over a few months at least). The timer function works well for me ... it will pause for a second every 30 seconds, and will stop once you hit two minutes."

Is it possible to love a toothbrush? "I love this dang toothbrush," revealed this smiling reviewer. "In one single session, my teeth are at least three shades lighter and it completely removed the yellowing that I couldn't get rid of between my teeth, no matter how aggressively I would brush. With that much cleaning, I expected some sensitivity but I ate crushed ice about an hour after brushing and there was no sensitivity at all!"

"I love how it cycles through the settings so you really feel like you’re getting a good clean," echoed another fan. "Only thing is that I wish it came with a travel case. Other than that, AMAZING PRODUCT!"

Want more options for a cleaner mouth? Consider this also-on-sale water flosser from Bitvae:

Amazon Bitvae Water Flosser $35 $40 Save $5 This cordless water flosser features three different cleaning modes and six tips to help you get the perfect level of clean. It's also waterproof, so you can use it in the shower. $35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $33 $55 Save $22 See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Style

Fuinloth Quilted Vest $33 $40 Save $7 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks, 6-Pairs $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Warner's No Side Effects Wireless Bra $22 $46 Save $24 See at Amazon