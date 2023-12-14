Be a fancy host on a not-fancy budget — this outrageous platter is 'like the Mercedes Benz of cheese boards'

Nothing feels more fancy and put-together than a cheese board — especially when it comes to hosting this holiday season. With a fabulous display of brie and gouda, you’re telling your guests that you’ve moved on from your red Solo cup days and, yes, you would love to join their book club.

Designing a knockout cheese board is like art — but first, you need a good canvas. In my professional opinion as a cheese and cured meats enthusiast, a bad serving platter can throw off the whole vibe of any gathering. Enter: This larger-than-life Amazon cheese board with all of the party-hosting fixings. With over 4,000 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating, Amazon shoppers cannot stop raving about it, saying that it makes the perfect gift.

Made of eco-friendly bamboo, this cheese board comes with four knives, two removable ceramic bowls, two removable ceramic plates, a wine opener, forks and a whole extra round tray so all of your snacks can be neat and organized. There are even little pull-out compartments, which is great because extra space means extra cheese. You'll also get chalk and slate labels — the shining stars of the cheese board. Labels! Basically, it’s a wild value.

More cheese means more happiness, and this fantastical board can fit so much.

Besides the obvious aesthetic benefits of the Amazon cheese board, reviewers say that the craftsmanship and value for the price is top-tier. Oh, and one customer crucially points out that it's the ideal size for Ritz crackers.

"This has been a great gift. When we use it for any party, everyone comments on it and wants to know where we got it," shares one Amazon shopper. "The accessories that come with it make it one of the better charcuteries boards ... and the slate labels are what make this one better then the others."

"I’ve bought cheeseboards before but this one is like the Mercedes Benz of cheeseboards! The craftsmanship is outstanding," writes another Amazon shopper. "It allows so many options and is actually very easy to clean. I especially like that you can use all the pieces or just some of them if you’re entertaining only a few people. It’s a very impressive display when all the pieces are used. I had a fleeting thought of saving it as a Christmas present for my daughter and son-in-law, but it looks like I’ll have to purchase another one. I LOVE this! 💕💕"

A ton of other Amazon reviewers said they've either given it as a housewarming, wedding or engagement present or have received it as a gift themselves. So, if you’re struggling, I think you’ve just found the perfect gift. Plus, it ships in time for Christmas.

