This No.1 bestseller and 'beautiful addition' to your wardrobe is now only $30 at Amazon

Date night, girls' night, I'm staying in night — you don't need an occasion to wear this No.1 bestselling Vetinee Jean Jacket, though it never hurts! Not only does it look great acessorized with necklaces and bracelets, but it can also be paired with jeans (denim-on-demin does indeed always work) for a night out, yet it's relaxed enough to wear on the go or on the couch. And now it's only $30 at Amazon — that's 40% off.

Why is this a good deal?

At $30 this is the lowest price the Oversized Jacket has ever been, so it might be good to add to cart toute de suite. It also comes in 18 colors (prices vary by color), so with this deal and the warmer weather coming, go ahead and stock up. Makes a great gift for the Pisces in your life too.

Why do I need this?

There are lots of denim shirt-jackets out there, but most don't get you noticed. For $30 you'll be turning heads. Not only because you know you look good in this sassy number, but care has been taken in the design, like the fringed edging, button finish, and two front and side pockets. Never lose your keys again!

Right now it can be worn as an oversized shirt, but as the temperatures rise you can shed that coat and transform your shirt into a jacket, layered underneath with your favorite tee or tank. Would look great with a pair of cowboy boots too.

No boyfriend necessary when you've got this oversized boyfriend jacket? (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 1,500 Amazon customers give the Oversized Jacket their five-star seal of approval.

"If you're like me and have several jean jackets in different colors — this one is just a beautiful addition," gushed this shopper. "The color is just beautiful and it fits really nice. You could dress it up or down. I absolutely love it."

"Absolutely comfortable, amazing color," said a reviewer with pic. "This jacket is lightweight it’s not your typical heavy denim jacket. I bought a medium. I’m 160 lbs and 5’9. It fit perfect without being tight or too large. The amount of compliments I’ve received from wearing this color, I would definitely buy again. The hem at the bottom is super cute too, frayed look."

"I am 5'4" and 123 lbs and bought the small," revealed another enthusiast. "It is still a bit oversized for me, but I love the look! And I didn't even pay attention that is has pockets when I bought it, but the side 'concealed' pockets are such a bonus! I may have to get another color!"

And this final fan is admittedly in love. "I am in love. I need one of every color and so far I have put a few more colors in my Amazon list to keep for gift ideas. This is heavy enough to wear as a jacket if you want and the faded look is wonderful. It is still bright and colorful but looks vintage at the same time. I love the fringe at the bottom to give it that little extra pizazz. I have gotten so many complements on it. Serious it is so comfortable, I wear it over another shirt."

Another find we love? Miholl's tie-front top that can be layered this time of year under a cardigan or shawl.

As one satisfied shopper shared, “I started off with one of these, and now I own four. For real, they are ridiculously comfortable, cute and easy to wear to work or casually ... I get compliments on this shirt all the time, and it lets me hide some of the things I'm not so confident about in my body. Highly recommend!”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $33 $55 Save $22 See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Style

Fuinloth Quilted Vest $33 $40 Save $7 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks, 6-Pairs $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Warner's No Side Effects Wireless Bra $22 $46 Save $24 See at Amazon