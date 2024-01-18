This mega-popular flat mop lets you wring out water without bending over — and it's on sale for 50% off

Mopping is one of those household chores that you do because it has to get done (unless you like living with dirty floors)?! It's a task that always gets relegated to the bottom of the list because it's such a pain — literally and figuratively. It puts strain on your back, and all of that to and fro gives your arms a workout. But this innovative tool might spark some excitement the next time you need to clean. The Joymoop Mop and Bucket set not only has a fantabulous name — it's specially designed to make cleaning, dare we say, fun? And, right now, it's on sale for only $34.

Why is it a good deal?

Few people enjoy cleaning, and for the ones who don't, something that can get the floors shining like the top of the Chrysler Building without breaking their backs is priceless. This mega-popular mop doesn't go on sale often — at 50% off, this might be the lowest price you'll see for it all year.

Why do I need this?

What makes this mop and bucket so appealing? Unlike other options, this one has a flat design which makes it easier to glide around your floors and small, tight spaces. The flat surface allows the mop's microfiber pad to pick up more dirt in one pass. Speaking of the pads, the set comes with three of the brand's cloths that you attach to the mop head — and they're easy to clean. All you have to do is toss them in the washing machine, and voilà!

The highly-rated mop is easy to maneuver, according to Amazon shoppers. It swivels 360 degrees and raises to a 30-degree angle so you can reach any area without hurting your back. Some reviewers have used it as a duster and wall cleaner thanks to the extendable handle, which helps to reach high places.

Now on to the self-cleaning bucket. It has a sleek, stand-up shape that holds plenty of water so you won't have to keep refilling. The ingenious design features two compartments: one holds the water, with a scraper blade to clean the mop head; the other has a scraper blade to squeeze out dirty water — no wringing required! Look Ma, no hands.

Save your back and time — snap up this brilliant mop and change your cleaning life forever. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This mop can help you get your floors sparkling, so says over 13,000 rave reviewers.

"Mops up the competition!" a clever five-star reviewer shared. "I really never expected to be excited about a mop, but here we are. This thing is GREAT! It's going to revolutionize housekeeping. Old-style mops don't get clean enough to get all the grime wiped away, then when you mop again, bacteria grow in tile grout. Unless you can put a mop head in the washing machine, but they disintegrate shortly. This mop will wash easily and is even easier to use. Good job, guys! Finally, something redesigned that actually works."

One shopper who loves the mop wrote: Wow, this thing works perfect! I live in a rural area with gravel roads, and my home gets dusty quick. I have LVT floors. This is the best thing I have purchased in a long time! love, love, love it! My back loves it too! And, it maneuvers around so easily to get in between and around things and under things."

Another fan says that the set is "saving so much time." They added, "I love this mop. I mop often, at least two times a weekday...if you have pets it’s a must-have. I also use it to wipe down walls when dogs and kids leave marks."

"I notice my floors are cleaner faster and it takes fewer go’s to pick up the dirt simply because this mop self-cleans," wrote a happy mopper, but added: "The only drawback is that it does hold less water so you have to dump and refill more often. But for me, it’s a small price to pay for cleaner floors. Love this."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

