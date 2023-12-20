This luxurious hair and body oil is the secret to feeling like a chic French woman — and it's only $23

If you're constantly chasing that je ne sais quoi that French women exude so effortlessly, we've got some good news for you. There's a quick way to get it, with this French pharmacy staple — a wildly popular, incredibly affordable beauty oil for hair and skin. No need to hop a plane to buy it, either. This viral sensation is now available on Amazon, where it's garnered more than 9,000 five-star reviews.

The product? NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil. Use it as a body oil for velvety smooth and hydrated skin, a hair oil for soft and shiny locks and a perfume oil to, well, make everyone comment on how good you smell. Such a pretty little powerhouse looks like it could cost a bundle, right? Get this: You can snag a bottle for just $23!

Formulated with a unique combination of seven different botanical oils and vitamin E, NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has racked up an impressive rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly 12,000 reviews. Reviewers have called it everything from "luxurious" and "phenomenal" to a "versatile gem" in their self-care routines.

Says one five-star Amazon shopper, "I have been using this for about six months both as a moisturizer for my skin and as a light scent. In about four months of daily use on my chest area, the crease from being a habitual side sleeper is gone. So are the spots from cooking myself in the sun. I have started to add just a spritz to my face as part of my nighttime routine and on my waves at night before putting my hair up in a loose bun." This reviewer said the oil gives skin a "healthy sheen" and describes the fragrance as "soft, light and sophisticated."

Another Amazon reviewer shares: "I first purchased this oil almost a year ago after seeing it go viral on social media. I've since bought it two more times. It has a great glass container, great ingredients and a good amount for the price. It does have a scent, which is why I bought it, and I love the scent."

"Gee your hair (and skin) smell terrific." Prepare for compliments, when you use this 3-in-1 beauty oil. (Amazon)

When it comes to using the NUXE Huile Prodigieuse as a body oil, the brand suggests to first warm up the oil in your hands. Then, gently massage it over your face and/or body for a nourished, silky-smooth finish. If you're stressed about feeling too oily, don't be. I've used the oil for years, and it absorbs into the skin almost immediately upon application. So, yes, you can even use it in summer.

When using it as a hair oil, spritz a bit into your hand, rub it into fingers, then work your way up from the ends to mid-length as desired. You can use it this oil as an intense conditioning treatment; once a week, apply it as a mask all over hair and scalp. Leave it on for 10 minutes, then thoroughly shampoo.

If you're running out the door and just want a quick NUXE hit, just spritz it around your hair and body. Pro tip: Do that before bed for an extra dose of luxurious French zen.

Many people talk about the moisturizing magic of this oil. But the well-kept secret, if you ask me, is the scent. The smell is so good, thanks to the botanical oils, including argan oil, macadamia oil, borage oil, camellia oil, hazelnut oil and sweet almond oil. I use it as perfume, as do many reviewers. (Of course, if you're allergic to any of the above ingredients or sensitive to fragrance, you should skip this oil — or buy only as gifts.)

And some next-level news for you: If you really want to amp up your look, you can also try the NUXE Prodigieuse Or (that means gold) Shimmering Multi-Purpose Dry Oil. It's a great replacement for self-tanner or actual tanning (gotta be careful in the sun). The bronzed formula gives skin that natural sun-kissed look as it moisturizes.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on this product, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.