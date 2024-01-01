'This is your holy grail': Shoppers are aglow over this $10 microneedling tool

Dewy, flawless skin was once reserved for celebrities. Big-screen-worthy faces. Faces free from wrinkles and acne scars (and pretty much any normal imperfections that come one's way between puberty and perimenopause). And sure, for those with the dough and the time, microdermabrasion appointments might be a drop in the bucket. But for ordinary folks, they add up — averaging about $167 a pop, according to a 2020 stat from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Well, we've got big news: Now you can reap similar results at home for just $10 with the exfoliating Sdara Skincare Derma Roller.

Why is it a good deal?

When you consider how much professional skin-care treatments can cost (in the hundreds, even thousands!), paying $10 for such a highly rated at-home device is a steal. We also haven't seen this roller's price dip any lower than this since Black Friday/Cyber Monday, so if you want to get a jump start on your 2024 skincare routine, we suggest you grab this little wonder now.

Why do I need this?

Using 540 teensy 0.25mm titanium microneedles, the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller gently exfoliates to promote a healthy glow and reduce fine lines and scarring. Beginners, fear not; it's simple to use: Just clean the roller and your face, roll three times in one direction and then the other, and moisturize.

This merciful little roller is much gentler on the face and the wallet than in-office treatments, and the shorter needles are great for beginners. Some users claim that this exfoliation tool has shown miraculous healing powers on their damaged, scarred skin. "Sunken/atrophic scars cured!" one shopper rejoiced. "I tried for almost three years [but] the atrophic scars seemed impossible to get rid of. Then I find this. The first time I used it ... I didn’t use enough pressure. The second time ... I was much more ambitious with the pressure. Afterward, I put on the vitamin C serum, then went to bed. I woke up the next day and oh my God. I was completely floored by how different my skin looked. My sunken scars were 70 percent gone. In one night, I had seen more progress than I had in three years. This is your holy grail."

A wand of one's own: The Sdara Skincare Derma Roller targets imperfections and illuminates skin. (Photo: Sdara)

What reviewers say

Don’t just take our word for it. Look to the megafans who've given the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller more than 19,700 five-star ratings. There's a reason this gadget's getting so much buzz.

Rolls away fine lines

It "actually makes a difference!" said one five-star reviewer. "My skin is looking younger and more 'full' or smooth. ... The roller is super easy to use, and the results are fantastic. ... My favorite time to use this is just before bed, after I've cleaned my face and prior to using a nighttime serum for rejuvenating the skin. This allows the skin time to heal overnight and is the best time for skin to absorb nutrients from skin-care products while also building collagen."

Another user wondered, "How did I live so long without one of these?... I can see fine lines are disappearing and my pores are much more clear. My chin always breaks out at 'that time of the month,' but no breakouts after incorporating this little gadget in my routine."

Saves money (and grief)

"Just so you know, I had the microneedling done [professionally] at $300 a pop with three-inch needles. I bled through this procedure ... it was really hard to take," shared one roller convert. "For three to four days my face was full of red spots, [and] I vowed I'd never go through that again. When I saw a video on this product my first thought, With a 0.25mm I could do this myself. This is my new glam product and I can definitely see a difference in three weeks. ... No blood, no red spots and whatever redness happens, it's gone in a few hours. So I do it every Sunday evening. I love this product."

Another pleased weekly user added: "I first ordered this roller after having a professional microneedling treatment. I was happy with the results, but the treatments were quite expensive. This roller is very easy to use. ... The theory is that the tiny wounds caused by the needles encourage your body to produce collagen in that area. My skin seems more firm and hydrated. I am also seeing some reduction in fine lines and wrinkles."

With all this love from customers and the sweet discount from Amazon, this deal is too good to just roll past.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

