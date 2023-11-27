Why you can trust us
This is what we're shopping at Dick's Sporting Goods' Cyber Monday sale

Dick's Cyber Monday deals are up to 70% off winter gear, shoes, workout equipment and more.

Rachel Roszmann
·Weekend Editor
Dick's cyber monday sale
Score sneakers, workout equipment and so much more — for way less!

Fitness lovers, start your engines! Dick's Sporting Goods has dropped its Cyber Monday sale and it's even better than we anticipated. Snap up these wins now — you'll find major markdowns from top brands — and you'll be totally set to launch that New Year's exercise resolution when the time comes. (Or just look cool strolling around town).

Quick Overview
Highlights from Dick's Cyber Monday deals include a Nautilus stationary bike for nearly 70% off, a Columbia coat at a $70 discount and even a Solo Stove firepit at a savings of 40%. We’ve scoured the entire sale and rounded up the best deals across multiple categories, including apparel, footwear, accessories (great stocking stuffers) and, of course, exercise equipment. Scroll to see the treasures we've unearthed. Once you've filled your cart and checked out, hop on over to our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals across the internet for anything else you might need.

Women's clothing and gear

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Columbia Women's Ruby Falls Novelty Jacket

$170$240Save $70

It's hard not to feel cozy in corduroy — add a Sherpa-lined collar and you're ready for an arctic trek! Its slightly oversized design makes it comfy and marshmallowy, as all puffers should be.

$170 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods

Calia Women's Ultra High Rise Essential Jacquard 7/8 Legging

$7$80Save $73

Leggings at a 90% discount? Yes, please! This is a deal you rarely see.

$7 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods

Patagonia Women's Retro Pile Marsupial Pullover

$104$149Save $45

Get cozy this winter in the classic Patagonia fleece pullover.

$104 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods

Nike Women's Everyday Plus Lightweight Socks - 3 Pack

$12$18Save $6

Moisture-wicking with reinforced heel and toe, these socks are good for exercise or everyday wear.

$12 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Men's clothing and gear

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Hooded Jacket

$151$279Save $128

Say goodbye to having a packed coat closet: Lightweight with low bulk, this jacket will keep you cozy on the coldest of days and it will be a regular in your fall, winter and spring rotation.

$151 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods

The North Face Men's Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket

$63$90Save $27

Wear it under a coat or as a coat, this fleece will get a lot of use from now until summer.

$63 at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men's Dri-FIT Standard Issue Pullover Basketball Hoodie

$57$90Save $33

A hoodie is a staple in any man's wardrobe and at a nearly 40% discount, the cost-per-wear for this one is just pennies!

$57 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Shoes and boots

Dick’s Sporting Goods

New Balance Women's DynaSoft Nergize V3 Shoes

$47$70Save $23

These ultra-comfy New Balance sneakers feature a performance fit, lightweight midsole cushioning and a plushness that will keep you feeling good on your feet all day.

$47 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods

Sorel Women's Tofino II Waterproof Winter Boots

$108$190Save $82

Keep your feet dry and warm this winter with these mega-popular Sorels.

$108 at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes

$75$100Save $25

Catch air on the courts or on the street in these iconic shoes at a discount.

$75 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods

Crocs Adult Classic Clogs

$20$60Save $40

On your feet all day? Keep your dogs from barking in pain with these Crocs. The price on these unisex shoes depends on the color, they can all be customized with the brand’s Jibbitz charms.

$20 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Recreation

Dick's Sporting Goods

Nautilus U618 Exercise Bike

$400$1,200Save $800

Trying to up your at-home workouts? Nab this stationary bike while it's $800 off! The bike has 29 workout programs and 25 resistance levels to choose from. Plus, the handlebars and seat are adjustable, so you can easily customize them for your size.

$400 at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Firepit

$225$400Save $175

This is a fire pit built for the backyard and beyond. Easily light up smokeless fires anywhere your adventures take you!

$225 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods

Yeti One Gallon Rambler Jug

$104$130Save $26

Trying to increase your water intake? This stainless steel Hyrdoflask can help. In addition to a leak-proof lid, the popular water bottle is dishwasher-safe and will keep hot beverages hot up to six hours and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours at a time.

$104 at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods

Horizon Fitness T101 GO Series Treadmill

$600$1,000Save $400

Get your steps in with this discounted treadmill. It can go up to 10 miles per hour and has 10 incline levels to choose from.

$600 at Dick's Sporting Goods

