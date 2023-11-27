This is what we're shopping at Dick's Sporting Goods' Cyber Monday sale
Dick's Cyber Monday deals are up to 70% off winter gear, shoes, workout equipment and more.
Fitness lovers, start your engines! Dick's Sporting Goods has dropped its Cyber Monday sale and it's even better than we anticipated. Snap up these wins now — you'll find major markdowns from top brands — and you'll be totally set to launch that New Year's exercise resolution when the time comes. (Or just look cool strolling around town).
Columbia Women's Ruby Falls Novelty Jacket$170$240Save $70
Calia Women's Ultra High Rise Essential Jacquard 7/8 Legging$7$80Save $73
Patagonia Women's Retro Pile Marsupial Pullover$104$149Save $45
Nike Women's Everyday Plus Lightweight Socks - 3 Pack$12$18Save $6
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Hooded Jacket$151$279Save $128
The North Face Men's Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket$63$90Save $27
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Standard Issue Pullover Basketball Hoodie$57$90Save $33
New Balance Women's DynaSoft Nergize V3 Shoes$47$70Save $23
Sorel Women's Tofino II Waterproof Winter Boots$108$190Save $82
Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes$75$100Save $25
Crocs Adult Classic Clogs$20$60Save $40
Nautilus U618 Exercise Bike$400$1,200Save $800
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Firepit$225$400Save $175
Yeti One Gallon Rambler Jug$104$130Save $26
Horizon Fitness T101 GO Series Treadmill$600$1,000Save $400
Highlights from Dick's Cyber Monday deals include a Nautilus stationary bike for nearly 70% off, a Columbia coat at a $70 discount and even a Solo Stove firepit at a savings of 40%. We’ve scoured the entire sale and rounded up the best deals across multiple categories, including apparel, footwear, accessories (great stocking stuffers) and, of course, exercise equipment. Scroll to see the treasures we've unearthed. Once you've filled your cart and checked out, hop on over to our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals across the internet for anything else you might need.
Women's clothing and gear
It's hard not to feel cozy in corduroy — add a Sherpa-lined collar and you're ready for an arctic trek! Its slightly oversized design makes it comfy and marshmallowy, as all puffers should be.
Leggings at a 90% discount? Yes, please! This is a deal you rarely see.
Get cozy this winter in the classic Patagonia fleece pullover.
Moisture-wicking with reinforced heel and toe, these socks are good for exercise or everyday wear.
Men's clothing and gear
Say goodbye to having a packed coat closet: Lightweight with low bulk, this jacket will keep you cozy on the coldest of days and it will be a regular in your fall, winter and spring rotation.
Wear it under a coat or as a coat, this fleece will get a lot of use from now until summer.
A hoodie is a staple in any man's wardrobe and at a nearly 40% discount, the cost-per-wear for this one is just pennies!
Shoes and boots
These ultra-comfy New Balance sneakers feature a performance fit, lightweight midsole cushioning and a plushness that will keep you feeling good on your feet all day.
Keep your feet dry and warm this winter with these mega-popular Sorels.
Catch air on the courts or on the street in these iconic shoes at a discount.
On your feet all day? Keep your dogs from barking in pain with these Crocs. The price on these unisex shoes depends on the color, they can all be customized with the brand’s Jibbitz charms.
Recreation
Trying to up your at-home workouts? Nab this stationary bike while it's $800 off! The bike has 29 workout programs and 25 resistance levels to choose from. Plus, the handlebars and seat are adjustable, so you can easily customize them for your size.
This is a fire pit built for the backyard and beyond. Easily light up smokeless fires anywhere your adventures take you!
Trying to increase your water intake? This stainless steel Hyrdoflask can help. In addition to a leak-proof lid, the popular water bottle is dishwasher-safe and will keep hot beverages hot up to six hours and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours at a time.
Get your steps in with this discounted treadmill. It can go up to 10 miles per hour and has 10 incline levels to choose from.
