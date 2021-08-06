Bikini averse? Don't be: This $26 high-waisted beauty has Amazon shoppers saying "I feel sexy"!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The MiYang Ruffle Hi-Waisted Bikini makes rocking a two-piece fun again! (Photo: Amazon)

Less than thrilled with how your bathing suit is treating you? We've found a bikini that promises to love your body, celebrate your curves and hug you in all the right places.

Say hello to the MiYang Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini, a full-coverage two-piece that suits all your needs.

Shoppers say this suit is universally flattering. With tummy control bottoms and quick-drying material, it's a comfortable alternative to the itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny bikini. Plus, the racerback straps are double-adjustable to ensure you get the perfect fit.

With an average 4.3-star rating and a $26 price tag, it’s a slam dunk.

Amazon will give you free shipping on this swimsuit. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Check out a few of the 14 awesome patterns below, available in sizes S to XXL!

This tummy-hugging, confidence-boosting bikini is only $26 on Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

Flattering fit

Shoppers say the joyful MiYang Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini brings out the best in their body.

“I am so happy I took the plunge and ordered this swimsuit! It not only shipped quickly but it also fit absolutely perfect (which never happens when it comes to swimsuits),” reads one review. “I am really impressed with the quality!”

“This is a very cute and flattering bathing suit!” added another. "I love the high waist and the cut around the thighs. The slight padding in the bra gives good support. The cut of the tank is great and won't give weird tan lines. I'm really happy with this bathing suit."

Don't hide. This bathing suit has got you covered. (Photo: Amazon)

Smart coverage

Others loved that even though the MiYang Ruffle is a bikini, it provides extra coverage and comfort.

“If you're in that awkward postpartum stage and you need an affordable bathing suit …look no further. I'm very self-conscious of my stretch marks and I've been rocking the typical black sports one-piece to the pool since my baby was born, but pool days just got a little bit more colorful and less sad looking,” writes a satisfied reviewer. “Very happy and will order more. I think I would have even liked this pre-baby to be honest.”

Story continues

“Looks even more beautiful in person. This top definitely enhances the bust and gives me a bit of coverage on my stomach while still looking cute,” says another.

This suit loves curves! (Photo: Amazon)

Sexy

With a flirty flounce top and vintage-inspired high-waisted bottoms, this adorable swimsuit promises to be both flattering and comfortable.

"I got my black polka dot bathing suit today and had to write a review straight away," says a fan. "This bathing suit has brought hope to my postpartum baby bod. I actually can say I feel sexy in it. ... Also love the ruching and flow of the two together."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.