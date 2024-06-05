This hands-free magnetic screen door 'keeps the bugs out' and is down to $15

Right now, we're looking forward to the sunny days, warm nights and at least three months of backyard entertaining ahead. What we're not looking forward to? The ordeal of ferrying food, drink and supplies back and forth from the house. There's nothing fun about elbowing the sliding glass door open while holding a platter of dogs and burgers, then rushing to shove it back in place before any bugs get inside. But you can put an end to this madness and get the the Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door. It's ingenious, innovative and on sale for just $15 at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

This quite magical screen door regularly goes for $39, but it's currently 62% off. Yes, that's over half off! Considering how much sliding screen doors cost (around $100 online), this makes it an even better deal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

I get it, screen doors can be a little frustrating. Not only can they be hard to close when your hands are full, but if you've ever accidentally tried to walk through a screen door, you know how annoying (and embarrassing) it is. However, with Magic Mesh, whether you're walking through on accident or on purpose, it doesn't matter, because the door will open every time. It will shut behind you too, thanks to 18 strategically-placed, extra strong magnets along the middle seam of the screen. (This also makes it great for the kids that never remember to shut the door behind them.)

You can use it in place of a fixed or sliding screen door — it measures 39 inches by 83 inches to fit most standard-sized doorways. It's detachable though, so when harsher weather comes in the wintertime, you can roll it up and put it away.

The standard Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door comes in black or white, although the black is discounted the most right now. (The white screen is currently $20.) The screen also comes in a red, white and blue Americana print, perfect for July 4th parties when you may be entertaining outdoors.

Going indoors to out (and back again) has never been easier. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Not surprisingly, it's been a big hit with Amazon shoppers, to the tune of 16,000-plus five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

"It's magic!" proclaimed one happy shopper. "I needed something that made it easy to go in and out when I grilled out on the deck... My husband calls it The Transformer Screen Door because of the way it sounds when it closes. The magnets on the door are very strong and powerful."

Oh, yeah: the Magic Mesh is also a godsend for pet owners whose four-legged friends like to spend part of the day alfresco. "A must have!" gushed one flat dweller. "I bought this because a family member had one in their home and it seemed very practical for keeping bugs out without having to close your door, especially if you're in an apartment. I love it I love it I love it!! I have it on my patio door and best of all my dog can come and go as he pleases because he loves sitting outside on the patio."

"We live in Alaska; we have beautiful summers and long winters," related one northerner. "For the price of the Magic Mesh Screens, we simply install at the beginning of summer and take down in the fall when it gets windy. We absolutely love these screens. You simply just walk right through, hands-free. Our two dogs and cat have the option to walk onto the deck to soak up the sun whenever they choose."

Cons 👎

While shoppers love the ease of stepping out and back in through the door, and say that the magnets are durable, some say they don't stand up great to wind.

"I would definitely buy this product again. My only wish is that the bottom had some type of weights so the fabric does not blow in the wind and occasionally allow flies in through the gap," said one four-star reviewer.

"Only complaint is that with the slightest breeze, the magnets are not strong enough to keep the screen closed," explained another person.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

