This pore-perfecting microdermabrasion tool is 50% off at Amazon right now—snag it for $45!

Skin need a glow-up? Whether it's clogged pores, dull skin, or emerging wrinkles, this pore vacuum and microdermabrasion tool might be just what your skincare routine is missing. The Microderm Glo Gem Diamond boosts collagen and removes whatever gunk is lingering deep in your pores to reveal clean, clear, smooth skin. Right now this pro-grade device is on sale for 50% off as part of Amazon's winter sale selling for just $45 with the on-page coupon (down from $90).

Why is this a good deal?

In-office microdermabrasion treatments can cost up to $300 per session. They are most effective when done every two to four weeks, which can break the bank if you actually want to see results. The Microderm Glo Gem can be done in the comfort of your own home, and for a mere $45 you'll get the maximum benefits of regular dermabrasion treatments at a major savings. We've never seen this tool priced lower, even for major sale events. If you're ready for clearer, more glowing skin, check that 50% off on-page coupon and add this little wonder to your cart ASAP.

Why do I need this?

Pampering your skin has never been so easy, or affordable. Five different tips and suction levels allow you to customize your skincare regimen. How does the Microderm Glo Gem work? It's simple: the pore-clearing attachments suck out blackheads, helping reduce pore size. Then, the dermabrasion attachments provide light exfoliation to help boost collagen and even out skin tone. To take advantage of the benefits, all you need to do is run the Glo Gem Diamond flat over your skin for four minutes at least twice a month—that's it!

It's gentle on all skin types and promises visible results after just one treatment. One fan boasts: "My skin feels and looks unbelievable" after use.

If it's good enough for former Miss America Betty Maxwell's skin, we're in. Catch it on sale at Amazon. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Folks of all ages with all sorts of skin situations—from grimy pores to fine lines—are singing the Glo Gem's praises.

"I like how it pulls all the gunk from my nose," raved a happy shopper. "I’ve done scrubs, pore strips, etc., but this! This is so easy to use."

"The best exfoliating experience," wrote a five-star fan. "I have dry, sensitive skin with some congestion on jaw line particularly. I am loving this product as I can focus on the area I need help with, the best exfoliating experience that my acids and retinols haven’t been able to do. So happy."

Plus, it does wonders for mature skin, fans say. "This microderm tool has really awoken my facial skin," wrote one enthused user. "My pores are getting smaller and most of my lines are diminishing. I'm 70 years old!"

Another agreed: "My fine lines are reduced and my skin has noticeably better texture!"

