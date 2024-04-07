Why you can trust us
This 'great space saver' for the bathroom or kitchen is down to just $20 at Amazon

Snap this storage solution up while it's almost 60% off.

The Godboat Over-Toilet Storage is just what you need if you have a bathroom that challenges you to find space for anything bigger than a toothbrush ... or if you have tons of room but just can't seem to stay organized. Let this two-tiered wonder do the work for you, so you'll never have to scramble to find your night cream again. The icing on this tiered cake? It's just $20 — almost 60% off!

Godboat

Godboat Over-Toilet Storage, 2-Tier

$20$49Save $29

A great-looking way to save space and stay organized.

$20 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

It's tough to put a price on peace of mind, but here it goes — $20 is the lowest this item has ever been, as even sale prices are usually closer to $35. And if two tiers aren't quite right, the one-tier unit is on sale for $16 and three-tiered for $32. All sizes are also available on sale in white, with the white two-tier going for only $24.

Why do I need this?

It's easy to assemble, tough, durable and will make your life much easier. Plus, having items literally at hand will help maintain your skin-care regimen, because "out of sight, out of mind" can often be the case. It also allows you to jazz up your space a bit with flowers and candles and even has a toilet paper holder. Reported this shopper: "I appreciate the ingenuity of the toilet paper holder, which I’ve repurposed as a spare roll holder. It’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing."

Bathroom with two-tiered storage unit above toilet.
Short on space but big on soaps? Never fear, Godboat's storage solution is here! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 3,700 shoppers love this unit's versatility — it's practical without being predictable. "Great space saver for those without a medicine cabinet," said this fan. "I love this little shelf. Fits so much, and is secure. Very happy with my purchase, don't know what I'd do without something like this, as my bathroom doesn't have a medicine cabinet. Great Amazon buy!"

"Fits perfectly over my toilet and easy to assemble," shared this five-star reviewer. "My son said it would be too wide, glad I listened to the little voice in my head. Lol. Not to him. Even if your toilet is a bit larger it will still look nice."

And who knew it could also work in the kitchen? Especially to keep Fido away from snacks. "I got this for bathroom organization, but once it got here, I decided to put it in my kitchen for some countertop storage," revealed an intrepid fan. "We have a counter-surfing dog so it's best to keep things tidy!! It looks so nice and is perfect for extra spices, food items I plan to use soon like canned chiles, and even some containers of dog supplements. I like the space under it too for small objects."

Kitchen with two-tiered storage caddy on the backsplash.
Don't let the name fool you - this dynamo also works perfectly in the kitchen. (Amazon)

Shoppers also love that assembly is a snap: "The shelves that sit on the toilet are very handy. I have a mirror behind the toilet, so couldn't wall-mount anything. Some fairly easy assembly is required, and it lightly fastens to the back of the tank so it doesn't fall off."

This final fan explained, "A bit smaller than expected...[though] they have proven to be a practical addition to my space...The bottom shelf, despite its narrower width, accommodates my Mondo internet radio perfectly. It serves as both a timepiece and a melodic companion during my morning routine. No other items fit on this shelf, but that’s precisely what I intended."

Godboat

Godboat Over-Toilet Storage, 1-Tier

$16$29Save $13

Made of high-strength iron, this organizer is available in one, two or three tiers and can shoulder all those shampoos in the shower.

$16 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

