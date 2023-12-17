This gorgeous puzzle cube is down to just $18 — and makes a perfect stocking stuffer, today only

The holidays are a lovely time of year, and stocking stuffers can provide a huge amount of entertainment — just what you need when the kids start to get a bit antsy. That's where the Shashibo Shape Shifting Box comes into play. This $18 toy is the perfect brain teaser for anyone of any age — it will arrive by Christmas and it's marked down over 30%. But you'd better, this offer is only good today!

Shashibo Shashibo Shape Shifting Box $18 $26 Save $8 A few folds and it becomes a star. A few more folds and you have three cubes. Turn it in on itself and you've got a pyramid. What other hidden shapes can you find? Only the puzzle box knows for sure... $18 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

Not only is this discounted, but it's also the lowest price ever for this little puzzle. If you need to find a unique stocking stuffer, well, look no further.

Why we recommend the Shashibo Shape Shifting Box

It's just the right gift for restless youngsters and grownups who haven't yet ventured beyond the Rubik’s Cube. They can unfold this Shashibo into 70+ kaleidoscopic shapes. Then they can try to transform it back into its original shape or combine it with other Shashibos to create even more mind-bending sculptures.

Also known as a fidget cube, the Shashibo comes in several additional patterns, like Confetti, Chaos, Moon and — no lie — multiple ones named after the Grateful Dead, including Haight Ashbury and Skull & Roses. The possibilities will keep you playing longer than the Dead play "Dark Star." And its durability means it'll last for many holidays to come.

They call this pattern "Spaced Out" — and after playing this puzzle cube, you will be too.

What reviewers say

This mind-bending toy has so captured the public's imagination that it has almost 41,000 five-star reviews! "I was skeptical," admitted one five-star fan. "I hoped it wouldn’t end up tossed in a drawer somewhere …NOT SO! I bought it for a game prize and it was the hit of the party. All ages found it irresistibly intriguing. The colors are brilliant, movement is smooth. Very interesting the way the shape shifts."

Echoed another, "I bought eight of these for all the 'kids' (ages 15-25) in the family. I wanted to get them something they could play together and yet take home separately. The colors are absolutely fantastic. That alone drives one to pick up the cube. From there, you're off, seeing what you can do with one or two or three cubes. Hoping this will be a great hit for Christmas."

Multiples amp up the play, so go ahead and buy two- or four-pack for added savings. "I bought 2 as gifts for the stocking last Christmas and ended up ordering 2 more since my son and niece loved them," wrote a five-star shopper. "We ... love how the cubes can connect together."

"It's the only gift our grandson has fiddled with all year long without breaking!" raved this fan. "We added two more for his birthday and are now adding another for Christmas!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

JBL Wireless Headphones $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-Inch Fire TV $240 $300 Save $60 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Tile Mate $18 $25 Save $7 See at Amazon

McAfee Total Protection 2024 $25 $120 Save $95 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $380 $760 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon