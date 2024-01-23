This glossy, cherry red Stanley tumbler makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift (and it's actually in stock)

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a practical gift your Valentine can use all year, the massively viral Stanley tumbler is our top recommendation. You may have seen folks camping out at Target to snag these trendy insulated cups, but you can avoid the drama by snagging one online. The brand's limited-edition Rosewood Glow color is perfect for the holiday of love.

We're also pretty shocked that, despite being a limited release, it's still in stock — but that likely won't be the case for long.

If this is your first Stanley tumbler and you're unsure why folks have been raving about a 40-ounce insulated cup, allow us the honor of sharing what makes it special.

People swear by Stanleys because they're practically indestructible and keep drinks ice-cold or piping hot for several hours — sometimes even days. They also have a sturdy, ergonomic comfort-grip handle and a tapered base that fits in car cup holders.

Stanley owners also love the tumblers' reusable straws, saying they encourage them to stay hydrated without having to throw back their heads over and over again.

While the original Stanley tumbler comes in tons of colors, this cherry red version is perfect for Valentine's Day, but it's not so bright that it's off-putting. Its glossy finish does a surprisingly good job of repelling fingerprints and is a welcome departure from the original's more rugged, industrial look.

The Stanley was a popular pick for Christmas, and in this color, it's bound to be a coveted Valentine's Day gift, too. (Stanley)

On top of its stunning looks and top-tier insulation, this Stanley cup has a FlowState lid with a three-position rotating cover. The first is a straw opening designed to resist splashes with a seal that firmly holds the straw in place. The second position has an opening that allows direct sipping, and the third is a leak-resistant, full-cover top.

With over 4,000 reviews, it's no surprise that this is Stanley's top-selling product. Shoppers shared that it "holds ice for multiple days" and "keeps everything cool when it's hot outside (or inside)."

One skeptical buyer admitted that the Stanley tumbler is "worth every red cent" as it helps her and her fiancé "both drink more water."

Some shoppers complain that the tumbler is a bit large, but they love that it still fits in their car cup holders thanks to its tapered base.

Stanley Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Rosewood Glow (40-Ounce) This is more than just a pretty cup: The insulation makes it worth all the hype. It keeps drinks hot for seven hours and cold for 11 hours. Ice even stays put for up to two days. $45 at Stanley

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.