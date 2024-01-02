This 'genius' travel wallet with 52,000+ flawless ratings is on sale for as little as $10

There are wallets, and then there are wallets. Most of the time, you just need something to hold your cards and cash while you make a run to the store. But come your next vacation, you'll need something a little (make that a lot) smarter and more secure. Something like the Travelambo Women’s Wallet. It’s inexpensive, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (radio frequency identification) blocking. This handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills — and right now, you can grab one for as little as $10 at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

At just $10, the Travelamblo in black is at the lowest price we've seen all year — meaning it's time to pounce. (You can also score the wallet in other colors, including green, blue and pink, for just a few more dollars.) In terms of saving space and creating order, it's truly a wallet like no other. Can over 52,000 verified reviewers be wrong?

Why do I need this?

Thousands of shoppers report it’s the perfect size to keep everything in one place without the bulkiness of a traditional wallet. The​ RFID blocking protects your sensitive information, which is a must if you're traveling. Happy customers say the feature makes them feel more secure, calling it a bonus. And speaking of security, reviewers are fans of the zippers and the two-button closure, which provide even more layers of protection.

This wonder wallet has raked in more than 52,000 perfect reviews.

What reviewers say

"When my go-to wallet/purse store closed, I was worried about finding cute and functional accessories," recalled this five-star fan. "When my wallet started to literally fall apart, I had to do something. Enter Amazon and this darling wallet. The style is quite functional for me, and the color (a poppy orange) makes it easy to spot in my dark, cavernous pocketbooks. ... Love this in 100 ways."

“I love this wallet! It creates much more room in my purse than my previous wallets yet is substantial enough to carry on its own,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “And I love that it is RFID-safe, as I travel extensively out of the country. The wallet is very stylish.”

As far as the design goes, believe it or not, each wallet is handmade by a team of artisans. Available in 30(!) colors, it's crafted with top-notch hardware and materials for a stylish piece at an unbelievable price.

"This hot little number fits into my purse, protects my info and keeps my change from falling out," attested a happy shopper. "I want one in every color, but for now I will remain pretty in pink."

"Roomy but thin. Card slots are very tight," noted this final reviewer. "Take that as advice, good or bad. Love how it goes easily into my smallest of purses. Winner for me."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

