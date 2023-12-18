This 'genius' travel wallet with 52,000+ flawless ratings is on sale for $12

There are wallets, and then there are wallets. Most of the time, you just need something to hold your cards and cash while you make a run to the store. But come vacation time, you need something a little (make that a lot) smarter and more secure. Something like the Travelambo Women’s Wallet. It’s inexpensive, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) blocking. This handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills — and right now you can grab one for as little as $12 at Amazon. For that price, you can grab one for yourself and one to leave in a loved one's stocking this holiday season.

Why is this a good deal?

Starting at just $12, the Travelambo is priced the same as it was even for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and with the holiday season coming up, if you didn't snag it during those shopping bonanzas it's definitely now time to pounce. In terms of saving space and creating order, it's truly a wallet like no other, and makes both a great gift for the loved one that needs a little organization in their life and for you, especially if you're traveling for the holidays. Honestly, can over 52,000 verified five-star reviewers be wrong?

Why do I need this?

Thousands of shoppers report this slim and stylish wallet the perfect size to keep everything in one place, without the bulkiness of a traditional wallet. The​ RFID blocking protects your sensitive information, which is a must if you're traveling. Happy customers say the feature makes them feel more secure, calling it a bonus. And speaking of security, reviewers are fans of the zippers and the two-button closure, providing more layers of protection. You can bring it home in a whopping 29 different colors, nearly all of which are marked down now, though prices do vary.

This wonder wallet has raked in more than 52,000 perfect reviews.

What reviewers say:

"When my go-to wallet/purse store closed, I was worried about finding cute and functional accessories," recalled this five-star fan. "When my wallet started to literally fall apart, I had to do something. Enter Amazon and this darling wallet. The style is quite functional for me, and the color (a poppy orange) makes it easy to spot in my dark, cavernous pocketbooks ... Love this in 100 ways."

“I love this wallet! It creates much more room in my purse than my previous wallets yet is substantial enough to carry on its own,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “And I love that it is RFID-safe, as I travel extensively out of the country. The wallet is very stylish.”

As far as the design goes, believe it or not, each wallet is handmade by a team of artisans. Available in over two dozen colors, it's crafted with top-notch hardware and materials for a stylish piece at an unbelievable price.

"This hot little number fits into my purse, protects my info and keeps my change from falling out," attested a happy shopper. "I want one in every color, but for now I will remain pretty in pink."

"Roomy but thin. Card slots are very tight," noted this final reviewer. "Take that as advice, good or bad. Love how it goes easily into my smallest of purses. Winner for me."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

