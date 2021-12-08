We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This 12.4-inch Samsung tablet just might replace your laptop. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you want to stream your favorite shows while traveling, enjoy access to lots of books without lugging around too much or simply prefer to go through email on a screen bigger than your phone, there's good reason to have tablet: They're lightweight, portable and incredibly versatile.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a stellar specimen, with a brilliant 12.4-inch color display. It's the perfect entertainment device for traveling; with a long battery life and a Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor, it smoothly streams TV shows and offers excellent quality on video calls. It's also great if you're a doodler or a more serious artist. The included S-Pen lets you draw and take notes by hand.

This is the perfect moment to purchase the Galaxy Tab S7. Amazon has discounted it by $100, selling it for its lowest price ever – $429. That gets you the tablet in your choice of black, green, silver or pink as well as the included S Pen and two months of free access to YouTube Premium and Samsung Mobile TV Plus, so you can stream thousands of videos, movies, sports and music.

Easy to use, with plenty of memory to keep photos, artwork and documents available, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a hit with Amazon shoppers.

One five-star reviewer shares, “The graphics are sharp and smooth, it’s perfect for streaming video, playing games and reading is easy on the eyes.” Another reviewer says “So far I like the speed. The screen is great, lots of memory and the camera is awesome. Love the picture in picture so I can keep watching a show and check messages, phone text or surf the web. ”

The included S Pen tucks neatly into the back of the tablet, so you'll never have to worry about misplacing it. (Photo: Amazon)

Indeed, the Galaxy Tab S7 is also a great device for productivity – you can handle email, notes and lists, update and create calendars and spreadsheets, edit photos and more. A happy reviewer who is a freelance writer says, “This tablet is helping me organize and be more paper-free. I like physically writing my notes, which can be done digitally on this tablet. I love it! I can sync all my Samsung and Google accounts and apps, making it seamless to transition from my laptop to this tablet…Perfect for travel or just heading to the local coffee shop. Nice resolution for every day video streaming."

The included S Pen makes it possible to write notes, sketch, annotate and more making the tablet ideal for artists, students, teachers, public speakers and all creative types. The Android 11 operating system makes it easy to download apps so you can game, edit photos and video, download books, stream podcasts, connect on social media and more.

A thrilled reviewer who gave the device five-stars says, “I like Android, specifically that you can transfer files to your computer. That makes backing up photos and files very easy. Also I can easily transfer a lot of books to the Kindle app…I found the screen proportion to look very sleek and make split-screen seem very natural. For example, I can have both a Kindle book and the Audible title open at the same time, which makes learning foreign languages much easier than before. The pencil is also very nice… sketching with it is very easy.”

