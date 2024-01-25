This foot cream with 60,000+ five-star fans actually works on cracked heels — and it's just $9
Dry skin has always been a problem for me, and after years of dealing with parched patches that could seemingly never be quenched, I now have an encyclopedic knowledge of which moisturizers actually work. And as the self-dubbed Moisturization Queen, I'm here to tell you why you absolutely need O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, now on sale at Amazon for a mere $9 a jar.
This foot cream heals, relieves and repairs, bringing your tootsies back to their summer-smooth glory with every use.
Why is this a good deal?
I have spent loads of money trying moisturizers, heel balms, pumice stones and even special pedicure treatments to keep my dry winter feet soft and smooth, but none actually helped until I found O'Keeffe's. Considering the cost of a quality callus-busting pedicure can reach upwards of $50 nowadays, less than $10 is a total steal.
Why do I need this?
My feet are dry year-round, but when winter hits, things get infinitely worse, to the point that my heels are dry and cracked enough to snag on my bed sheets — a pretty gross issue that lots of people deal with in cold weather. But O'Keeffe's, much like its hand cream, is a game-changer.
The main difference between O'Keeffe's and other foot moisturizers is its increased concentration of allantoin — an ingredient that is particularly effective at penetrating the thicker skin of your feet to lock in moisture. This, combined with glycerin, allows the cream to create a protective layer around your dogs, boosting moisture and helping to retain it, too.
I applied the foot cream to my heels and the balls of my feet before bed, then put on a pair of socks to help keep the cream from rubbing off while I slept. (O'Keeffe's recommends exfoliating your skin before applying the cream, but I skipped that step and still found it worked.) After a few nights, the cracks on my feet had visibly diminished, and the dryness was all but gone. As I continued to use it, the cracks disappeared, too.
What reviewers say
I'm not the only one who raves about O'Keeffe's — more than 60,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon say this cream is practically a miracle in a jar.
"This is magic cream. I don't know why it works so much better than everything else but it does," raves one shopper. "No silicone socks or grating tools required. Just a bit of this every night and I was mostly healed in two weeks. It's nongreasy and has no odor. Buy it."
"I have battled problems with my feet for over 25 years. Due to my obsessive running, I had infections and cracked feet that were painful and ugly," another five-star reviewer explained. "After one month with this cream, my feet look normal!"
A third happy user cautioned that you don't need too much to see results (score — that way it lasts longer). "The first application made it look and feel as if I have soft moisturized feet. I know enough to apply daily to keep up the healing. Note: a little goes a long way. If you apply too much, your feet will be greasy."
The cream creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface to help boost moisture levels and prevent moisture loss.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
