This foot cream with 60,000+ five-star fans actually works on cracked heels — and it's just $9

Dry skin has always been a problem for me, and after years of dealing with parched patches that could seemingly never be quenched, I now have an encyclopedic knowledge of which moisturizers actually work. And as the self-dubbed Moisturization Queen, I'm here to tell you why you absolutely need O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, now on sale at Amazon for a mere $9 a jar.

Why is this a good deal?

I have spent loads of money trying moisturizers, heel balms, pumice stones and even special pedicure treatments to keep my dry winter feet soft and smooth, but none actually helped until I found O'Keeffe's. Considering the cost of a quality callus-busting pedicure can reach upwards of $50 nowadays, less than $10 is a total steal.

Why do I need this?

My feet are dry year-round, but when winter hits, things get infinitely worse, to the point that my heels are dry and cracked enough to snag on my bed sheets — a pretty gross issue that lots of people deal with in cold weather. But O'Keeffe's, much like its hand cream, is a game-changer.

The main difference between O'Keeffe's and other foot moisturizers is its increased concentration of allantoin — an ingredient that is particularly effective at penetrating the thicker skin of your feet to lock in moisture. This, combined with glycerin, allows the cream to create a protective layer around your dogs, boosting moisture and helping to retain it, too.

I applied the foot cream to my heels and the balls of my feet before bed, then put on a pair of socks to help keep the cream from rubbing off while I slept. (O'Keeffe's recommends exfoliating your skin before applying the cream, but I skipped that step and still found it worked.) After a few nights, the cracks on my feet had visibly diminished, and the dryness was all but gone. As I continued to use it, the cracks disappeared, too.

I've tried heel balms, pumice stones and special pedicures, but nothing works as well as this foot cream. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

I'm not the only one who raves about O'Keeffe's — more than 60,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon say this cream is practically a miracle in a jar.

"This is magic cream. I don't know why it works so much better than everything else but it does," raves one shopper. "No silicone socks or grating tools required. Just a bit of this every night and I was mostly healed in two weeks. It's nongreasy and has no odor. Buy it."

"I have battled problems with my feet for over 25 years. Due to my obsessive running, I had infections and cracked feet that were painful and ugly," another five-star reviewer explained. "After one month with this cream, my feet look normal!"

A third happy user cautioned that you don't need too much to see results (score — that way it lasts longer). "The first application made it look and feel as if I have soft moisturized feet. I know enough to apply daily to keep up the healing. Note: a little goes a long way. If you apply too much, your feet will be greasy."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

