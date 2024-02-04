This foot cream with 60,000+ five-star fans actually works on cracked heels — and it's just $8

Dry skin has always been a problem for me, and after years of dealing with parched patches that could seemingly never be quenched, I now have an encyclopedic knowledge of which moisturizers actually work. And as the self-dubbed Moisturization Queen, I'm here to tell you why you absolutely need O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, which is now on sale at Amazon for a mere $8 a jar.

Why is it a good deal?

I have spent loads of money trying normal moisturizers, heel balms, pumice stones and even special pedicure treatments to keep my dry winter feet soft and smooth, but none actually helped until I found O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, now on sale at Amazon for $8. Considering the cost of a quality callus-busting pedicure can reach upwards of $50 nowadays, less than $10 is a total steal.

Why do I need this?

My feet are dry year-round, but during winter, things get infinitely worse, to the point that my heels are dry and cracked enough to snag at my bed sheets — a pretty gross issue lots of people deal with come wintertime. But O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, much like its hand cream, is a game-changer.

The main difference between O'Keeffe's and other foot moisturizers is its increased concentration of allantoin in the formula — an ingredient that is particularly effective at penetrating the thicker skin of your feet to lock in moisture. This, combined with glycerin, allows the cream to create a protective layer around your dogs, boosting moisture and helping to retain that moisture.

To test it, I applied the foot cream to my heels and the balls of my feet before bed, then put on a pair of socks to help keep the cream from rubbing off while I slept. (O'Keeffe's recommends exfoliating your skin before applying the cream, but I skipped that step and still found it worked.) After a few nights, the cracks on my feet had visibly diminished, and the dryness was all but gone. As I continued to use it, the cracks disappeared, too.

What reviewers say:

I'm not the only one who raves about O'Keeffe's — more than 60,000(!) five-star reviewers on Amazon know this cream to be the miracle-in-a-jar that it is.

"OK, y’all, this stuff is amazing," one reviewer said. "My daughter hates wearing anything on her feet, and these cold New York winters lead to dry skin so, so easily. Her little feet were all red and cracked. This stuff is mind-blowing. Two, just two, applications was all it took to get my little one's feet looking healthy again!"

"I saw an improvement after one day, and it continues to work as I use it daily," another reviewer added. "I really appreciate that it has virtually no scent, either."

One user had a different experience: "I was doubtful as to the efficacy of this product for the first month or so. But after about two months of twice or more use each week, I looked down one day to discover someone else's lovely, smooth, non-calloused, and well-moisturized feet, residing happily where formerly my poor abused feet has previously suffered."

"I have battled problems with my feet for over 25 years. Due to my obsessive running, I had infections and cracked feet that were painful and ugly," this five-star reviewer explained. "After one month with this cream, my feet look normal! I wanted to share this information with others like me who have struggled with their feet like I have. Give it a try!"

Try O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream while it's on sale and become a believer yourself.

And if you want to feel good from your hands to your feet, O'Keeffe's hand cream is now only $9.

“I love this stuff! I am a fireman and constantly wash my hands,” raved a reviewer. “Especially in the winter the skin around my nail beds and fingertips will crack and bleed. It is really painful and gross! This stuff is a miracle worker. It feels waxy like it's locking in the moisture. I put it on at night and can still tell it's on in the morning. I am a regular buyer/user of this now, and couldn't be happier!”

