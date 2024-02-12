This fan-favorite L'Oreal collagen cream is on sale for $9: 'Makes my skin feel young and healthy'

When it comes to anti-aging treatments, you often have to use multiple products to target different skin issues. Some work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while others can help smooth and firm sagging skin or keep it hydrated and glowing. While you can shell out hundreds of dollars for a slew of serums and creams, thousands of skin-care junkies say you need only one: L'Oreal Collagen Moisturizer. Even better, it’s on sale for just $9 (down from $11).

Why is it a good deal?

At less than $10, this highly rated collagen moisturizer from L'Oreal is a bargain, especially considering it might stave off costly appointments to get filler or other procedures. For $9, you're getting an intensive skin treatment designed to help moisturize skin and smooth wrinkles and fine lines — a pretty fantastic trade, especially considering that some high-end moisturizers can command close to $100, or even more.

Why do I need this?

L'Oreal Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer is packed with powerful ingredients including collagen, shea butter and glycerin, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin. The noncomedogenic moisturizer is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on even the most sensitive or allergy-prone skin — this version is even fragrance-free, so all you're getting is the goodness of the formula, and none of the extras.

This hearty face cream aims to restore the skin's "cushion" overnight. In a consumer study, shoppers said their skin looked smoother after just one week, and they felt their fine lines and wrinkles were minimized after four weeks.

An effective anti-aging collagen cream for less than $10? Yes, please. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 42,000 Amazon shoppers are five-star fans of the fast-acting collagen cream. "This moisturizer absorbs well and makes my skin feel young and healthy," said one nearly 60-year-old shopper.

"This is a fantastic cream," raved another shopper. "It is very lightweight yet lasts the entire day. Just a dab is all that is needed. I have been using it for at least 10 years and I am always asked what is the secret to no wrinkles at 69 years old."

Even octogenarians are singing its praises: "I have used this moisturizer for what seems like forever. I'm now in my mid-80s, and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is, and I tell them about this moisturizer."

"This product will make your skin super soft," said a final buyer. "For someone who has never really used anything on my face and was nervous to start putting products on it, this was not bad, no breakouts, just smoothness. I will say if you use too much, you will feel it when you get hot or sweat at all, but I would just rub it in more or rub some off and it would be fine."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

