This cozy sweater lounge set looks a lot like Kim Kardashian's Skims, but you can get it at Target

On a chilly winter evening spent lounging at home, you have to get comfy. Yes, true relaxation is achieved once you've melted into your favorite spot on the sofa in your favorite sweats. Those sweats, however, have seen better days. For an upgrade, consider this cozy sweater set — it's a good Target Skims alternative. You know, Skims — the much-touted brand by Kim Kardashian. Target's version is warm and fuzzy (like your favorite socks) but stylish enough that you won't be embarrassed to open the front door for a pizza delivery. And, very kindly, it's affordable.

Yes, this supersoft outfit is from Target's Stars Above lounge and sleepwear brand, although it looks pretty similar to Skims's cozy collection. The Target line includes wide-leg pants, a tank top, a pullover sweater, a robe and shorts in the yarn-knit fabric. Each piece is sold separately, but that means you can choose the best size for you or mix and match colors, if you'd like. It's available in black, brown or light blue.

"Buy multiples!" wrote one impressed shopper. "Very soft, cozy, and comfortable, and feels right!! This whole line is a great investment!"

Everything in the line ranges between $19 and $38, so if you're building a set, it's likely going to cost less than $100. For example, the long wide-leg pants, tank top and robe cost $87 altogether. (FYI, that's a lot less than Skims.)

Shop these cozy pieces below — buy one or build a set! Then head to Target's website to find more comfy fits from the Stars Above collection.

Target Stars Above Cozy Yarn Pullover Sweater If you’re going to get one thing from this cozy yarn collection, make it this pullover sweater. Pair it with the matching cozy pants for lounging, or build an outfit around it. "I wear it as an everyday shirt with leggings or jeans," shared a satisfied shopper. "Very soft and cozy." $30 at Target

Target Stars Above Cozy Yarn Robe Wrap up in this cozy robe all winter long. Even if you don’t get the rest of the set, the robe is a great buy on its own. "Soft, cozy, just right amount of warmth," wrote one happy shopper. "Putting this on (bought the pants and top too) feels so good. Snuggly and soothing, I feel instantly relaxed!" $20 at Target

Target Stars Above Cozy Yarn Wide Leg Pants The wide-leg pants are slightly cropped, so they hit around the ankle. They’re also meant to have a high rise. Slip on the comfy elastic waist before lounging on the sofa. "This is so soft!" shared one pleased wearer. "I have just about everything from this year's cozy collection. It’s a perfect dupe for Barefoot Dreams and Skims. I plan on buying the rest of the collection in my color!" $30 at Target

Target Stars Above Cozy Yarn Tank Top This knit tank has a scoop neck and back. It's slightly cropped but hits at your natural waist, and it's designed to brush the top of the Stars Above wide-leg pants (above). "Love this!" wrote one happy Target shopper in the reviews. "Reminds [me] of the Kardashian tank set I saw online, except this is a way better price for the same look. Soft, stretchy, good quality and pretty colors to choose from." $19 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.