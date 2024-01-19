This compact space heater is a winter must-have that 'puts out an amazing amount of heat' — and it's on sale

For most of us, the new year is off to a teeth-chattering start, and the frigid temperatures make it a great time to invest in a quality space heater. If you need a compact heat source that's reliable and effective, the Dreo Atom One Space Heater is a must-have — I've been using it for over three years, and it's still my tried-and-true heater for nippy days and nights. Even better, it's on sale for just $45.

Why is this a good deal?

This shopper-favorite space heater is already affordable at its original price, but it's currently $5 off on Amazon, making it just $45. Dreo, the brand's website, is offering an even steeper discount, dropping the price to $42.50. This auto-applied coupon code works for both colors: black and white.

Why do I need this?

Whether you need something to stay warm while you binge your favorite show or want to make a chilly room a little toastier, this sleek space heater is a great option.

The Dreo Atom One Space Heater is just over 10 inches tall, and its compact size makes it easy to tuck away when the weather outside isn't quite so frightful. It's also super-portable: A hidden handle makes it easy to carry from room to room.

This space heater also oscillates by 70 degrees, helping heat your room more evenly. There's also an adjustable digital thermostat and an LED display with touch controls, making it extremely easy to use. For added convenience, there's a timer, an energy-saving mode and a detachable, easy-to-clean filter. It also has safety-first features including a tip-over switch and an overheat sensor.

All that said, what shoppers love most about this space heater is how quiet it is — and I can attest to that, too. Unlike many space heaters, the Dreo Atom One is extremely quiet, to the point where you barely know it's on. Sometimes I even forget that it's still on after hours of use.

This is the third winter I've used the Dreo Atom One space heater, and it remains my cold-weather MVP. (Dreo)

What reviewers say:

Amazon shoppers love this small space heater — it's so popular that over 14,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating. In fact, one five-star reviewer gushed that it "heats up fast and is super quiet" before adding that "it gets hot within a split second of turning on the unit. The build quality is exceptionally good."

Shoppers say you get your money's worth from this small heater. One succinct reviewer said he loves that it "puts out an amazing amount of heat, especially for its compact size and low price."

Another shopper said they ordered the Dreo "to replace a larger, older, less effective space heater" and found that the results were "pretty impressive."

While most reviewers said this space heater has few downsides, one shopper noted that they "frequently forget to turn it off" and they wish the timer was automatic.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

