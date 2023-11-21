This Black Friday deal slashed the price of Amazon's holy-grail sweater to $29 today

With Black Friday right around the corner, it's a great time to stock up on wardrobe essentials for the chilly season — especially tops that pair well with our favorite cold-weather bottoms ... leggings, of course! There are many Black Friday clothes deals to take advantage of in your quest, and we found one fashion sale sure to help make a dent in your clothing to-buy list: the super-popular Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, which is now ready to add to cart for as little as $29 thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Why is it a good deal?

With temperatures dropping rapidly, now is the time to start sweater shopping — if you haven't already. But nothing puts a damper on stocking up your closet like seeing eye-popping price tags. At over 50% off, this is a deal you'll want to jump on.

Why do I need this?

The Anrabess sweater, which has over 2,500 five-star ratings from verified buyers, is roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a slouchy cut that is both flattering and comfortable. It's made of a super-soft woven blend and comes in 31 gorgeous, chic solids. It has a near-perfect rating thanks to its easy fit, stylish look and cozy feel.

It’s safe to say that shoppers adore this sweater, which comes in sizes XS to XL. But don’t take our word for it — the reviews speak for themselves as folks gush about the quality, the cut and the compliments they get whenever they wear it.

Amazon shoppers have compared the affordable sweater to high-end cashmere options.

What reviewers say

See why thousands of reviewers are getting cozy with the Anrabess.

“This sweater is so flattering that it hides everything," raved one five-star reviewer. "I feel tall and slender in it! I immediately ordered three more in navy, wine and one more black. You will love the quality! This is my go-to look for winter — dress them up or down with jewelry, slim pants, long skirt and great boots with heels or Uggs."

One shopper called it "perfect" before adding, "This sweater is soft, chic, just lovely. Looks like high-end cashmere."

"This is not a cheap, thin sweater," wrote one customer. "It is well constructed, very soft, great quality materials and beautiful color. The design is very flowy and comfortable. It looks like quality. I've gotten so many compliments."

Need a little extra convincing? Some reviewers love it so much that they’re buying multiples. “Getting every color," said one. "This sweater is my new favorite, and I’ve already purchased two more since this black one! It is so soft, drapes lovely over the body and hangs at just the right length for me to wear leggings with it."

One reviewer, however, was unsure of how to style the neck of the sweater. "The only minus was that I wasn’t quite sure how to wear the neck," they said. "It’s a little too thick to be a turtleneck but not big enough to do a true cowl neck. So, I just wore my hair down and covered it."

And if you're looking for a comfy crewneck to complete your pullover collection, we love this Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt (also on sale).

Said this fan: "What really caught my eye was the neckline. It ... sits just a little lower, near the top of the collarbone, so no more choking. I also like the shorter length and the smaller elastic band at the bottom, as well as the description of the lighter-weight fabric — which contains recycled plastic! How cool is that?"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

