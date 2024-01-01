Why you can trust us
This bestselling no-touch thermometer is nurse-approved — and it's $16 during Amazon's Winter Sale (that's 60% off)

Korin Miller
Updated

Nowadays, it's crucial to have a good, reliable thermometer on hand — especially since cold and flu season is in full force! And we found one that fits the bill. Better yet, it’s contactless. This No. 1 bestselling iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is accurate and fast — and it’s down to just $16 during Amazon's Winter Sale. Just point the thermometer to get a quick body temp. The reading will show within seconds on the large LED digital display. It’s foolproof — and nurse-approved.

Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

$16$40Save $24

This sleek, simple digital thermometer comes ready to use with two AAA batteries. Simply point it a few inches from the forehead and a moment later it will buzz with the easy-to-read results. 

$16 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

At a whopping 60% off, this thermometer is currently marked down to as low as it's ever been, just in time for monitoring winter ailments. If you're thinking about buying it, we'd recommend adding it to your cart, stat!

Why do I need this?

Thanks to its sleek design, this contactless thermometer feels intuitive. Point it a few inches away from the center of someone’s forehead and push the center button. You'll get a reading in as little as a second! It's an especially great way to check on a sleeping child, plus, it's more sanitary than using an under-the-tongue model.

This iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is a good thing to keep on hand, and readings are even accurate enough for professional health-care workers. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.

Three infrared thermometers side by side
With over 125,000 five-star fans, love for this gadget is downright feverish. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I’m a registered nurse, and I take care of my elderly mother as well. I wanted something to easily screen those who enter Mom’s home. It was so simple," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I took it out of the box, popped in the batteries that came with it, and I was using it in seconds. I’ve compared it to taking my temp at the hospital, and it’s as accurate as theirs. The reading is large and lights up, making it very easy to see."

"No worrying about disinfecting the thermometer because it never touches the skin. Also the display is large and easy to read in a dimly lit or dark room," added a happy Amazon reviewer.

"I'm a family-practitioner PA for the past 38 years and cannot tolerate an incorrect temperature reading," shared a satisfied shopper. "This is right on compared to both a glass and digital thermometer. Takes only a second and even works with a moving target. Highly recommended for the medical professional and for home use, especially with little kids."

"Love this!" gushed a final fan. "No need to worry about [a] thermometer in [my] mouth any longer. Only complaint is that I had to use old eyeglass case, as it did not come with a protective case."

Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

$20$40Save $20

For just a bit more, you can also get this sleek temperature-taker in black. 

$20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

