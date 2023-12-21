This beanie will keep your hair happy and arrives by Christmas with Prime — up to 65% off now

With winter officially starting right now, beanie season has arrived — but one unfortunate choice can all too easily turn it into "bad hair season." A comfy-cozy hat is one of the best ways to stay warm in even in frigid-est temps ... but hours of rubbing against your noggin can cause hair frizz, breakage and general tangles and frustration. Luckily for you, we've found the perfect solution, and it's up to 65% off right now: the Yanibest Satin-Lined Knit Beanie is marked down to as little as $11, and several colors can be yours by Christmas morning thanks to Prime shipping. That means you'll be all set for post-Christmas coziness and your loved ones' stockings will be full of snuggly, stylish goodness, too.

Why is this a good deal?

Frizz and breakage can be a costly hair issue to try to prevent or reverse, with sprays, serums and treatments to revitalize and repair hair ranging up to $30 or more a bottle. Why not head off (as it were) those problems at the pass with the soft, pampering power of satin? The Yanibest Beanie is here to stop those hair woes before they start, and for up to a whopping 65% off, you can't ask for much more in the way of savings. Plus, $11 for the lovely rust orange version is currently the lowest price we've ever seen it!

Why do I need this?

We can't emphasize enough: no more hat-caused frizz!No more beanie-produced hair breakage! Just smooth sailing (and smooth wearing) from day to night if you're donning this stylish cap.

The outer layer is made with 100% super-soft acrylic, but just as in life, it's what's inside that counts. Each beanie is lined with gold polyester satin, which feels soft against the skin and reduces rubbing against the hair. Much like with satin pillowcases (which we also adore!), the smoothness of the lining prevents frizz and breakage by providing fewer opportunities for hair to snag and tangle. This beanie comes in 14 beautiful colors, but if you'd like to grab one by Christmas (for yourself or for a lucky giftee), we suggest the orange, red, dark orange or treegreen shades.

Metaphorically, our hat's off to this wondrous winter lid. Literally, we're snatching up a bunch of 'em for ourselves and the Nice folks on our shopping list. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given the Yanibest Satin-Lined Knit Beanie a perfect five-star rating. This reviewer said it's not just for the ladies: "I bought this as an early Christmas gift for my partner because he wears a beanie literally 24/7, and his old one use to make his head feel suffocated and he would get uncomfortable really fast," shared the savvy gift-giver. "I was worried it was gonna come in and look ugly like most beanies do, but it’s actually perfect through and through! The satin religiously keeps his hair from frizzing up into knots, and the material is light enough to feel comfortable on his head but also thick enough to keep his head warm! He absolutely loves it and looks great in it."

"I literally gasped when I saw how beautiful this beanie is," marveled a five-star fan. "I have wanted a rusty orange beanie for the longest, and this one is the perfect color. The fabric is soft and stretchy, the satin lining will help prevent frizz and hair breakage. I love this beanie so much, that I immediately ordered the green one (yes, all within the five minutes of opening the package because the quality really is THAT good)."

Concerned that the satin might cause it to slide off your head? Worry not, says this happy customer, who compared it to the trendy style from Carhartt: "I’ve had trouble in the past with some of my satin line beanies and hats wanting to slip right off my head. This one doesn’t, it stays put nicely. I love the color, it reminds me of the Cahartt beanies that all non-curlies are sporting these days. I’m happy with my purchase."

At this price, grab a beanie for yourself and one for anyone on your list who loves a nice winter hat — but doesn't love hat-caused frizz and breakage!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

