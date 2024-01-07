If you live where it snows, you know how unpleasant winter mornings can get. Getting up at the crack of dawn to shovel the walks is probably not at the top of your favorite ways to spend the day. Even less pleasant: clearing snow off your car — especially when you're in a hurry. This topselling gadget is about to change all that and quite possibly become your new best friend: Meet the Snow Joe LED 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper, going for just $20 at Amazon.

Snow Joe Snow Joe LED 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper This winter weather warrior has a panel to push snow off your car, a telescoping handle that extends from 33 to 52 inches so you can get to those hard-to-reach spots and even LED lights for those times you have to clear snow when it's dark. $20 at Amazon

A go-to winter tool for more than 14,000 five-star fans, this gadget is lightweight and easy to use — you can tackle two feet of snow and clear in one big swipe. On one end, it has a scraper and on the other end, instead of the standard snow brush to sweep snow off your windshield, it has a shovel-like panel. It's designed to let you push a pile of snow off the hood of your car the way a snow plow pushes snow to the side of the road. The non-abrasive foam pad won't damage your car's paint job either. The panel features a swivel head that adjusts to each push and pull, and it pops off for easy storage in the trunk or garage. At the end of the panel, it also has two LED lights that can light the way on those dark days of winter when you have to leave for work before the sun comes up.

As if this gadget couldn't get any better, it also has a telescoping handle. It extends from 33 to 52 inches. For people who aren't very tall, it lets them win the war on getting their SUVs clear of snow from headlights to taillights. But it can help tall people shave a little time off the shoveling clock for a crystal-clear view of the road.

With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this handy tool is about to make your winter mornings a whole lot more pleasant. (Amazon)

This winter tool has the power to change the way you fight with snow and ice, as more than 14,000 happy shoppers can attest.

"This is so great for clearing off a ton of snow in a hurry," shared a happy Midwesterner. "I live in Michigan and I do not have a garage. This baby clears off inches of snow from my car in no time. I like being able to clear off the top of my car too, so I'm not causing a safety hazard with tons of snow blowing off the top of my car on the highway. (The ice scraper on the other side is helpful too.) I had no trouble with the telescoping handle. I'm able to extend it and compress it with no issues (and I'm just an average middle-aged woman with no super-human strength)."

"Living in northern Wisconsin, I wish I had known of these sooner," lamented a grateful reviewer. "They work amazingly. I will never use a regular snowbrush again. These allow me to take a large amount of snow off in one stroke — and I can even reach my SUV roof with the telescoping handle! I also love the material it is made of; the foam does not get wet, so no more throwing a snow-wet brush in my car. I highly recommend it — bought one for myself and three for gifts."

"This is the best thing that I have ever tried, and I have tried a lot of different snow removal tools," wrote a five-star fan. "This has a soft foam texture that does not hurt your car at all, and I have a brand-new car so I am extremely careful with what I use. It can get so much snow at once, and I am short and I can reach everywhere on my SUV. A must-have for anyone who lives in the snow."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.