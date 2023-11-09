This Apple Black Friday deal drops the 10.2-inch iPad price to a record-low $249
Last year's model is this year's best early Black Friday iPad deal. Grab the popular tablet now.
When it comes to tablets, you tend to get what you pay for — but Amazon just rolled out a decidedly amazing early Black Friday deal: The Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Generation) is now discounted to $249. That ties the lowest price on record for this model, which originally sold for $329. It may not be the latest and greatest iPad, but it's still plenty powerful and a tablet I can enthusiastically recommend.
Never mind that it's a previous-generation model; this iPad is one of the best tablets you can buy, period, especially at this heavily discounted Black Friday price.
Is this a good Black Friday deal?
This Black Friday iPad deal brings the tablet down to its lowest price on record! And the discount of $80 is significant, especially when you consider that this model comes with 64GB of storage; its predecessor offered just 32GB for the same price.
Why do I need this?
The 10.2-inch iPad is faster (thanks to an upgraded processor) and equipped with a greatly improved front camera, the better to participate in video calls. That camera, coupled with Apple's Center Stage feature, automatically keeps the focus on the subject (you) as you move around — and it'll even widen out if someone else enters the frame.
Everything else will seem fairly familiar to past iPad owners. This model still relies on Apple's Lightning connector (rather than USB-C, which higher-end models and the new iPad Mini have embraced). It still employs a home button with Touch ID and still has a fairly chunky bezel along the top and bottom edges.
What reviewers say
"Bought this iPad for the fourth and last grandchild, as we had with the last three," wrote an enthusiastic grandparent. "He is enjoying it and FaceTimes us every day. That, we love the best."
Another raved: "This latest and affordable iPad is up-to-date, smooth and easy to navigate. What really [got me] was when I learned that all the data and apps from my iPhone 11 could be transferred to the iPad by following easy-to-understand instructions. I did that, and within about 15 minutes, everything from the iPhone jumped over to my new iPad. How cool is that? I’ve owned earlier iPad versions, but this one leaves those in the dust. It’s well worth the update."
"There are so many different things possible to use this device for. I got mine to start a digital planner and it works wonderfully," one satisfied customer said. "One charge lasts me days. I didn’t have to buy one of those $100 iPad pens, either. I got one that was $26 and it writes perfectly. The picture quality is great if you want to watch movies or read an article/blog."
"The only downside I would say is the battery life. It’s not bad by any means, but I would say it’s not as good as some other tablet options out there. I still get plenty of good use out of it on one charge before needing to plug it in. Overall, really no complaints," said one shopper.
We're not sure how long this deal will last, so grab it while you can.
If you've been eyeballing an iPad, this is the time to act: It's not likely you'll see any bigger discounts (on this model, anyway).
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
