This 70% off Coach deal is in the bag — plus other must-gets we found today
Wake up and smell the savings! Each day brings surprising discounts and unexpected finds online if you know where to look. This is your cheat sheet: We rise before dawn every morning to bring you 10 don't-miss deals before they disappear. Today, there's a sweet sale on a gorgeous Coach shoulder bag (70% off!), a fan-favorite tee that's down to $17 and popular cooling pillows for $11 a pop. We've even got a hot tip on a rare deal: a Dyson Airwrap for $120 off! Plus plenty of picks to help you spring clean your home, pool and yard. Pay it forward and pass this list to a friend: You don't want them to miss out!
Miholl V-Neck T-Shirt$17$29Save $12
Coach Meadow Shoulder Bag$158$520Save $362
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long$479$599Save $120 with Sephora Rouge membership
Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack$22$35Save $13
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$19$26Save $7
Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows, Set of 2$23$120Save $97
Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner$155$300Save $145 with coupon and Prime
Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop$89$360Save $271
Greenworks 24V 10-Inch Cordless Compact Chainsaw$105$140Save $35
Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses, 2-Pack$15$20Save $5
Hang loose in this cute, comfy tee, now up to 40% off. The soft, breathable cotton blend material and flowy fit will keep you cool all spring and summer, and it'll layer up nicely come fall and winter. The crisp white and basic black are no-brainers, but we're eyeing the brights, neutrals, pastels and patterns too. All 42 hues are on sale — stock up!
Over 27,000 five-star fans sing the praises of the Miholl tee: "I love this shirt!" declared one fan. "It fits great, it's comfortable and I love the colors/design. I felt very confident today, wearing this, and I definitely plan on buying more!" They added, "Update: I have now bought four colors LOL. I am obsessed! They can be dressed up or dressed down. The style is very flattering and comfy."
Spoil your mom (or yourself) with a shapely leather Coach shoulder bag. Sure you've got a little more time before Mother's Day, but this deal can't wait. At 70% off, this beautiful bag is sure to sell out. This 13 x 9.75 x 6 tote means business too with two zippered pockets, a roomy interior, a helpful inner pocket and a zippered closure. The reddish-gold hue compliments pretty much anything.
"Love love love," gushed one shopper. "This bag is well constructed, fits everything I need to carry, including my laptop, and is absolutely, amazingly gorgeous."
See other Coach styles for up to 70% here.
The Dyson Airwrap is hands-down the hottest hair tool around, hailed by stylists, beauty gurus and shoppers for its unmatched ability to smooth, shape, volumize and/or curl to your liking as it dries. No extreme heat needed. That's why some are willing to pay the full $600. Don't worry if you don't see the discount when you click: We've found a way to get this transformational tool for a whopping $120 less: You can score a 20% VIP discount on this and other beauty favorites, free shipping plus more perks with a Sephora Rouge membership.
Dyson fans are gushing about their results in Sephora's comments section: "This has changed my hair 1,000%!!!" said one wowed reviewer. "My hair is so healthy from not using as high of heat as other tools, and the curls last multiple days!"
Don't miss our once-frizzy-haired shopping pro's full review.
Sling this little crossbody on and go. Whether you're hiking, shopping, walking the dog or huffing it through the airport, this No. 1 bestselling daypack has got you. The easy-access front pocket keeps your id, money and phone safe and handy while the back totes your water bottle, favorite book and other essentials. There's even a breathable strap in case the heat is on. The 20 color choices are really quite great.
"This bag was perfect for my trip to Disney and Universal," wrote one of the 29,000+ five-star fans. "I wanted something smaller than a backpack but a little bigger than a waist pack. It was just enough to hold the necessities. Sunblock, tissues, wipes, ponchos, sunglasses, a few snacks and water bottle. The best part was that I was able to wear it on all the rides."
Make grungy grout and cruddy crevices sparkle with this shopper favorite. It scrubs at a rate of 60 strokes per second, saving you time and elbow grease. Two scrubbing heads and batteries are included.
Some 7,500 five-star fans are hooked, including this "thoroughly pleased" reviewer: "It took two minutes to clean my bathroom sink and kitchen sink, along with a decorative painted wooden box. ... I am literally thinking 'What can I clean next?' Maybe the window seals or the transition piece of my door, the possibilities are endless."
Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more.
Psst... Time for some pillow talk: You need new ones. We've found a pair of queen-size faves for over 80% off. They're stuffed with microfiber (not down) and designed to please stomach, back and side sleepers alike. As a rule of thumb, the Sleep Foundation recommends replacing your pillows every year or so, and spring is a great time for a refresh.
"I am very picky about my pillow." wrote one fan. "I hate a big stiff pillow. ,.. [These] are like down, where they form to my head. They are soft and comfortable, not big, stiff and non-forming. Try these pillows, if I love them, you will also! I really am demanding about my pillow. Whenever I travel, I always take my own pillow to sleep. Great buy!!!"
Nobody wants to jump into a dirty pool (nope nope nope), but maintaining a clean one week after week can be tedious. We've found a robovac for above and in-ground pools that's nearly 50% off for Prime members. Drop it in and it'll clean for up to 90 minutes on a single charge.
It's got 8,700 five-star reviews to back it up. One fan raved, "It effectively picks up fine leaves, sand, dirt and other debris, saving me the trouble of manually cleaning the pool. Plus, the self-parking feature is a genius addition. When the battery is low or after a cleaning cycle, the cleaner stops near the pool wall, making retrieval super easy with the included hook."
Speaking of lazy cleaning, we've found a robot vacuum/mop on sale for 75% off that'll take good care of your floors while you do other spring cleaning tasks (or not). Use voice commands via the app (works with Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa) or just set it and forget it.
Nearly 3,500 Walmart shoppers have left five-star reviews. This happy user shared: "This little machine is amazing. I wish I could give it 100 stars it vacuums up my whole house. I put it on turbo and random and I let it run until the battery goes dead which is usually a couple hours and then I charge it back up. It mops my kitchen floor and my bathroom floor, and I just love it. I don't know how I kept my floors clean before, which I didn't."
Prune trees, chop wood and break down fallen branches like a pro with this cordless, compact chainsaw. It's battery-operated and weighs in at just 5.7 pounds. No gas or fumes to worry about, either — just a simple electric cutter. We haven't seen the price drop lower this year.
"This little thing means business!" wrote one fan who shared a video. "Don’t let the size fool you, we cut down several decent size trees. ... As small and light as this thing is, it does a heck of a job."
Greenworks has dozens more yard items on sale today at Amazon. (Did you know they make electric bikes too?)
We're just a weekend away from the sun's April 8 disappearing act, and you need to protect your peepers! Most shoppers can still get this protective ISO-certified eyewear delivered in time if they order now (depending on where you live). Made in the U.S. at a NASA-approved facility, these scratch-resistant shades are designed to filter 100% of harmful ultraviolet and infrared rays and 99.999% of intense visible light.
One of the 4,400-plus happy reviewers reported: "These worked great for the solar eclipse in 2023, and we'll be using them again for the upcoming eclipse in 2024. We were even able to line up our phone cameras behind the lenses and get photos of the eclipse."
Check out our full story on why choosing the right pair of eclipse glasses is so important for your eyes.
