This 4-in-1 hair dryer brush delivers 'salon-worthy results' — and it's nearly 70% off during Amazon's Winter Sale

Going to the salon for a blowout every once in a while can be a nice treat. But what if you want smooth, voluminous locks on the regular? It's either shell out for pricey professional services or master the art of juggling a blow-dryer in one hand and a brush in the other. Unless you have the nifty Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush, that is. This 4-in-1 device has multiple attachments suited for a variety of uses, from straightening to curling. Plus, it styles and dries hair at the same time to make getting ready in the morning an easier, speedier process. Did we mention it also happens to be on mega-markdown during Amazon's Winter Sale?

Why is this a good deal?

At $66 (down from $200) you're getting this 4-in-1 hair tool for nearly 70% off! Not only is that a bargain in and of itself, but it'll also save you time doing your hair each day, as well as money on salon visits. It essentially functions like a Dyson Airwrap, but for a fraction of the price (here's my full Dyson Airwrap review, in case you're curious!).

Why do I need this?

With the Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush, you're getting an oval styling brush, a straight-hair brush, a curly-hair brush and blow-dryer attachments — practically everything you need for sleeker hair with more body and dimension (and less frizz). You can use the device on hair of any length and type, opting for low heat when working with fine, damaged hair and higher heat for thicker hair. There's also a cool setting to help lock in your hairstyle.

"The Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush has completely transformed my hair-care routine," wrote a fan. "This all-in-one tool saves time and effort, delivering salon-worthy results. Its high-quality design, gentle bristles and adjustable settings make it a must-have for effortless styling. Say goodbye to frizz and hello to beautiful hair."

With the oval styling brush, you'll be able to give yourself a smooth blowout, boost the volume of your roots or add a natural-looking curl effect. The curly-hair brush is equipped with nylon tufts to help minimize tangling while straightening curls, while the straight-hair brush is the one you want for a smooth, glossy finish free of staticky strands. Finally, the blow-dryer releases negative ions, which break up water molecules upon contact to make the drying process quicker.

Nicebay? More like "Nice mane," thanks to this versatile hair dryer brush. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I have very thin, fine hair that is easily susceptible to breakage," shared one impressed user. "This dryer works GREAT to give my hair volume. I have been using this product for several months now. My hair has never been more manageable, and I haven’t noticed any hair damage since using the product. I really like the different attachments, very nice touch."

And it works on thicker hair too. Said this reviewer: "I have thick, straight hair and leave it to air dry most days because it takes too long to dry. This hair dryer is a major improvement. What used to take 15-20 minutes to dry now is done in under 10! Plus, the brush attachments really add to my ability to have a nice, polished look! ... So easy to switch from attachment to the other!"

"Using a blow-dryer along with a round brush used to take me at least 45 minutes to straighten my thick, wavy, gray hair," wrote a third shopper. "For years I spent a lot of money for professional blowouts at the hair salon, until I bought these amazing, easy-to-use hair dryer brushes. And I use the hair dryer alone when I want wavy hair. Such fun and versatility with these brushes and dryer, and it saves me money, too."

"Bought this product for my wife at Christmas," a thoughtful gift-giver chimed in. "She has been so surprised by the quality and maneuverability of this item. She enjoys the attachments and compares them to Dyson products at a much more affordable price. Thank you for an amazing product that doesn't break the bank!"

This final fan does have one qualm: "Only complaint is how hot the top gets." But, they added: "Other than that, we love this product."

If you'd rather not have to swap out attachments, this Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush is also on super sale:

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with Prime and coupon Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. Prime members can snag it for an impressive 70% off with the on-page coupon! "Best hair tool purchase I have ever made," declared a fan. "I have long wavy hair, and if I don't straighten it or curl it, it just looks wild and frizzy. This little gadget has cut down the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning to around 5-7 minutes. This is the only tool I take with me on trips, which is great because it is so lightweight. LOVE IT!" Save $94 with Prime and coupon $40 at Amazon

