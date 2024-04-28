Thirft shops and boutiques; East Bridgewater's top earners: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − With the cost of just about everything soaring, Brockton residents are finding crafty ways to stay fashionable by thrifting without breaking their budget. So what are you waiting for? Let's go shopping in the Brockton area.

In case you missed it, here are five of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

With the cost of just about everything soaring, Brockton residents are finding crafty ways to stay fashionable by thrifting without breaking their budget or hurting the environment. Some may find shopping for secondhand clothes an out-of-this-world concept, but for others, it's what keeps them afloat as fashionistas. So what are you waiting for? Let's go shopping in the Brockton area.

The Designer Diva Boutique in Abington, owned by Kristen Harris, features consignment clothing in all sizes Friday, July 29, 2022.

An educator is again East Bridgewater's highest-paid employee, according to a review of East Bridgewater payroll data. Superintendent of Schools Elizabeth Legault topped the list for calendar year 2023, just as she did in 2022 and 2020. In the most recently ended year, she grossed $217,475.

East Bridgewater Town Hall

Brockton has the tenth highest demand for firefighters out of hundreds of fire departments surveyed nationwide, according to a new study. Fire Cash Buyers, a Connecticut-based company that buys fire damaged houses in the U.S., published a new study that analyzed data from the Firehouse 2021 National Run Survey to determine which cities in the U.S. had the highest demand for firefighters.

Brockton graduates Alex Albanese, James Kundica, Andrew Merriam, Kevin Dixon, Stoughton graduates Bailey Sullivan, Brendan Walsh, Jospeh McLaughlin, North Attleboro graduates Jason Sulinski, Devin Conroy, Scituate graduates, Steve Thibeault, Maryrose Hubbard, Easton graduate, Jack Mills, and Abington graduate Thomas Furness, during Brockton Fire Department training program graduation exercises on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Brockton firefighters turned their union hall over to nurses Wednesday for a rally against the possible closure of Good Samaritan Medical Center. About 75 people attended what organizers billed as a community forum about the uncertain future of hospitals owned by Steward Health Care, including Good Sam. The financially troubled for-profit network has announced it will leave Massachusetts, with elected officials from the governor on down saying "good riddance."

Dawn Hebert-Miller, a registered Nurse at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, and her son Devon Hebert-Miller, 10, attend a community rally at Keating Hall on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, to keep Good Sam open amid the financial crisis enveloping its owner, Steward Health Care.

Nothing beats a cool sweet treat on a hot spring or summer day. Now that the weather is warming, seasonal ice-cream stands have begun to open their doors to the public. Customers on Yelp have rated these stores as the top five places to get ice cream in the Brockton area this spring.

Former Taunton Mayor Tom Hoye and Jimmy Gracia are photographed at their business Tom & Jimmy's ice cream parlor in Taunton on March 2, 2020. They have a second location at 235 N. Main St. in West Bridgewater

