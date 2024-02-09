Think spring and have a blast with seed bombs at library kickoff event | Mary Janik

Seed bombs are an easy and unique way to grow flowers and have some fun in the process. They are made by combining simple ingredients like soil, clay, compost, and even shredded paper with flower seeds. Moistened, rolled into balls, and allowed to dry, they later are tossed into the yard to grow.

Learn all about seed bombs at the Leon County Spring Seed Library Kickoff at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Ave., from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 10. This is a joint venture by the Library and UF/IFAS Leon County Extension Office. Everything you need to make and take your own seed bombs will be there.

Creating seed bombs not only provides a fun and eco-friendly gardening activity, but also fosters the growth of native plants like yellow-buttons, enhancing biodiversity and transforming barren spaces into thriving habitats.

What is the history of seed bombs?

Many cultures across the centuries engaged in the practice of sowing seeds by combining them with soil and then scattering them across the ground. In the 1930s, a Japanese farmer-philosopher, Masanobu Fukuoka, advocated the “tsuchi dango” or “earth dumpling” seed ball technique for broadcasting seed.

Spring Seed Library Kickoff will be 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to noon at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library.

More recently, in the 1970s, an architectural firm employee named Liz Christy and a group of “Green Guerillas” used seed bomb “green aides” to protest the urban blight in New York City. They began a “literal grassroots movement” to revitalize the vacant lots in the city using seed bombs to plant flower seeds and breathe life back into areas once filled with garbage and rubble.

Their efforts expanded to window box and rooftop gardening campaigns and gardening education programs. The Green Guerillas are regarded as the pioneers of the community garden movement.

Natural beauty of Rudbeckia growing around garden stones.

What seeds work best for seed bombs?

The best seeds are those that are native to the area and grow without tending. For example, wildflower seeds harvested from plants already in your Florida Panhandle yard or prepackaged blends made for USDA zone 9a are ideal.

The UF/IFAS Gardening Solutions and UDSA Plant Database websites have ideas for wildflowers that will grow well throughout Florida. Seeds that are “photoblastic” work the best. That means that they germinate or sprout when exposed to light.

Since the seed bombs will land on top of the ground, the seeds will get the light they need to sprout. Care should be taken never to use seeds from plants that are invasive to this area because that will damage the ecosystem rather than beautifying it.

The UF/IFAS Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants website has both federal and Florida noxious weed lists that will be helpful in avoiding harmful plants.

Wildflower seed bombs are small, handcrafted spheres composed of soil, clay, and wildflower seeds, designed to be easily dispersed and grown in various environments, contributing to spontaneous and vibrant wildflower growth.

Seed bomb do’s and don’ts

Do’s: There are several different ways to “plant” seed bombs. They can be placed slightly buried in pots filled with moist soil. Toss some seed bombs into hard-to-reach parts of your yard to beautify areas that don’t get mowed. Following the example of the NYC Green Guerillas, put some seed bombs into a vacant lot. Seed bombs may also be effective in restoring areas devastated by wildfires and other natural or manmade disasters.

Don’ts: Don’t use seed bombs in your vegetable garden where they will compete with the veggies for nutrients and water. It’s also not a good idea to lob seed bombs into your neighbor’s yard or other private properties without permission. Construction sites and parking lots are a bad idea because the seeds won’t be able to grow undisturbed.

Make seed bombs at the Spring Seed Library Kickoff on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Frequently asked questions

Won’t birds and animals eat the seeds? Maybe, but probably fewer than if the seed wasn’t encased with the other ingredients. Not all seeds sown in the conventional manner germinate. Being in the clay ball hides the seeds from creatures or requires more work to extract than if they just went to a local birdfeeder in the area.

Is seed bombing littering? No because the ingredients are not garbage and are biodegradable.

Won’t this require a lot of work? The right choice of seed can make all the difference in ending up with a wildflower meadow that attracts beneficial pollinators rather than an unsightly weed patch.

How big should the seed bombs be? Usually about two inches in diameter, i.e., golf ball size.

How many seeds should each bomb have? If using large seeds like marigolds, zinnias, cosmos, or sunflowers, about five per bomb. Use about 10 seeds or a “pinch” for smaller seeds.

Is there a best time to sow the seed bombs? Perennial wildflowers are best sown in fall. Annuals like zinnias and cosmos will sprout in spring or late summer/early fall.

If I don’t sow my seed bombs right away, how long can they be stored? The seed bombs will be dry after two or three days, they can be stored in a cool, dry place for a year or more.

Seed bomb recipes

Seeds bombs made with bentonite clay powder, compost, and poppy and nasturtium seeds.

Clay Seed Bombs (Also known as the Fukuoba or Earth Dumpling Method): 10 lbs. potting soil, 15 lbs. clay (bentonite clay, dug-up garden clay or even clay-based kitty litter can be used), wildflower seeds.

Mix the soil and moist clay together. Make a 1 1/2-to-2-inch ball and place the seeds in a dent in the ball. Roll the ball to enclose the seeds inside the ball, adding water if necessary to hold together. Allow to dry and then store in a cool, dry place until ready to use. Yield: A lot!

Flour Seed Bombs: 2 lbs. flour, 4 lbs. compost, 2 cups of water, native wildflower seed. Combine 5 parts of compost to 1 part flour, add seeds and water, stirring to mix until the color darkens, and the mixture becomes sticky. Roll 1-2 tablespoons of the mixture into a ball and allow it to dry for a day or two. Store in a cool, dry place until ready to use.

Paper Seed Bombs: Several pieces of construction paper, recycled paper or old newspaper, compost, seed. (Consider using colored construction paper for an extra touch of flair in the final product.) Cut or tear the paper into 1-inch squares. Place in a bowl and cover with water for about 20-30 minutes. Remove the paper and pulse in a food processor until finely chopped into a pulp consistency.

Remove the pulp and add the compost and seeds and roll into balls. The mixture can also be formed in silicon molds or inside a cookie cutter to make fun shapes. Allow it to dry for one or two days. Papier mâché dry mix can also be substituted for shredded paper.

Would you like to try making seed bombs without all the prep? Come to the Leon County Spring Seed Library Kickoff at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library on Saturday.

Other fun and educational booths will help jump start your spring garden and the Ask-A-Master-Gardener volunteers will be there to help with your gardening questions.

The very popular free Spring Seed Library seed packets will be available. Starting Feb. 10, you can check out up to five seed packets per month using your library card, or three packets per month without a library card, while supplies last. Register for or check the status of a library card at LeonCountyLibrary.org/LibraryCard.

The kickoff is indoors so no worries about rain to spoil the fun.

Mary Janik

Mary Janik is a Master Gardener Volunteer with UF/IFAS Leon County Extension, an Equal Opportunity Institution. For gardening questions, email AskAMasterGardener@ifas.ufl.edu.

If you go

What: Seed Library Kickoff

When: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Ave.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Learn how to plant explosion of flowers with seed bombs at library