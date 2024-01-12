Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock for 2024

Whether you're looking for a private retreat, a guest cabin to wow your holiday visitors or a diminutive domicile for a failed-to-launch Gen Z offspring, there's one of these with your name on it.

Whether you want one as a guest space behind your regular house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or a primary residence (for seriously downsizing), a tiny home can be a great solution. Folks are enchanted by the concept, as is evidenced by the reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon.

But you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size home, and the materials you need to build the place will be delivered right to your door. Want to add a tiny home to your cart? Look at these dreamy options that are back in stock at Amazon for 2024.

Amazon Handy Home Products Palisade This tiny home has a distinctly zen vibe going on. You can use it as a mini yoga studio or just to do the usual stuff, like have an office space. Those cool front doors roll out barn-door style to open up the place. $2,863 at Amazon

Handy Home Products Handy Home Products Windemere Storage Shed with Floor At its peak, this tiny home is 10 feet high, so anyone can comfortably fit inside. All the wood is pre-cut and ready to assemble, and you can even customize it with shingles and your favorite paint color. $3,406 at Amazon