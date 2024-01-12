Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock for 2024
Whether you want one as a guest space behind your regular house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or a primary residence (for seriously downsizing), a tiny home can be a great solution. Folks are enchanted by the concept, as is evidenced by the reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon.
But you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size home, and the materials you need to build the place will be delivered right to your door. Want to add a tiny home to your cart? Look at these dreamy options that are back in stock at Amazon for 2024.
This tiny home has a distinctly zen vibe going on. You can use it as a mini yoga studio or just to do the usual stuff, like have an office space. Those cool front doors roll out barn-door style to open up the place.
At its peak, this tiny home is 10 feet high, so anyone can comfortably fit inside. All the wood is pre-cut and ready to assemble, and you can even customize it with shingles and your favorite paint color.
This wooden mini-home has extra-large double doors that can be placed either on the side or out in front.