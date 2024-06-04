Think about planting a meadowscape in place of some grass

Weather forecast by Nutrien’s Weekly Weather Intelligence Report by Eric Snodgrass on May 28 is calling for generally cooler than normal temperatures for the next two weeks and at least one inch of rainfall.

As of May 29, and since April 1, the MSU Enviroweather site at Deerfield has received almost double the precipitation from a year ago, recording 7.88 inches of rain, compared to 4.08 inches last year.

As of May 29, growing degree day (heat units) are also higher this year at 577.8 GDD base 50ºF, compared to 398 GDD last year.

Slugs and snails love the cool and wet soil conditions to feed on corn or soybean seedlings, particularly in no-till or reduced till fields, corn planted into wheat stubble or heavy crop residue. Slugs feed on seeds, cotyledons and leaves and usually at night, leaving a slime trail.

Slugs are not insects, so soil insecticides and seed treatments have no impact on them and may make slug problems worse by killing ground beetle predators. MSU and OSU do not have a spray threshold, but farmers could consider a molluscicide (slug bait) if the corn stand is reduced by five percent.

Corn and soybean survival in saturated and flooded soils depends partly cool air temperatures, but germinating seed and plants would not be expected to survive more than four days in flooded and saturated soils.

Prolonged flooding affects plant growth as a result of inadequate oxygen to sustain root respiration and growth. Corn from emergence to the V6 leaf stage can live four days under water if air temperatures are lower than the high 70s. Seedlings may survive one day when air temperatures are greater than that.

Soil nitrate nitrogen levels will be very low from prolonged wet soils, possibly resulting in yellow corn. Farmers can assess plant survival by examining the color of the growing point of the seedlings, which should appear and off-white or creamy color and firm, not brown and soft.

A two-day flooding event after soybean seed imbibition and swelling can reduce germination by 20 to 40+ percent. Excessive water also is detrimental to soybean nodulation formation and function. If the remaining stand is relatively uniform, soybean plants will compensate with increased branching and pods and yields may not be reduced, or could even be higher.

Another danger in both crops is crusted soils following the rain and emergence or root development problems.

Food-Grade Grains Field Day will be held at the MSU Kellogg Biological Station (KBS) from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 19.

The program will highlight the steps to growing food-grade gains from the field to the mug, spoon or jug.

Crops discussed include wheat, canola, buckwheat, rye, barley and oats.

At each stop, presenters and attendees will discuss the agronomic, processing and end-user quality needs and considerations for the specific grain. Lunch will be provided.

The Michigan State University W.K. Kellogg Biological Station event is at 3700 East Gull Lake Drive, Hickory Corners. Register for the Food-Grade Grains Field Day at canr.msu.edu/events/food-grade-grains-field-day Or contact Brook Wilke at wilkebro@msu.edu.

Plant a meadowscape as an ecological and beautiful alternative instead of some lawn or utility areas around the house or out-buildings. Meadowscaping replaces traditional lawns with wildflowers and native or ornamental grasses to create a wildlife-friendly, vibrant meadow-like aesthetic and ecological benefits. Many seed companies offer plants and seeds to begin this process, which take one or several years to mature. Because it can take time for a meadowscape to develop, install a temporary sign to inform neighbors of your intentions to quell their worries and perhaps stir their own interest. One site of information is to Google "National Garden Bureau."

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

