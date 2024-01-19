Think kindergarten - Top things to do in WNC this week – Jan. 19

Follow the yellow brick road with Asheville Junior Theatre’s local take on a classic (see wncparent.com for more details) and find out what you need to know about kindergarten in Buncombe County – all coming up in the days ahead. Join us at wncparent.com and on Facebook and Instagram @wncparent for updates. As always, stay weather aware and check with event organizers before you go!



2024 Ready for Kindergarten Informational Events are hosted by Buncombe Partnership for Children. Events will be held 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the East Asheville Library, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the West Asheville Library, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the South Asheville Library, and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the North Asheville Library. Each of these drop-in events offer families the opportunity to meet representatives from local schools and ask questions about the registration process and specifics about each school. Anyone with a rising kindergartener for the current academic year is encouraged to attend. Participants can also receive free resources and materials to support their children’s transition to kindergarten. The same event will be repeated at each location – no need to attend more than one. Events are free but registration is requested. For details and registration, visit buncombepfc.org/for-families/transitioning-to-kindergarten.

Zaniac - Predator & Prey is 4 – 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the East Asheville Library. Recommended for ages 6 – 13. Registration required. Call 828-250-4738 to register.

Winter: Nature Reflections is 4 – 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Leicester Library. Environmental Educators from Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation celebrate the season with stories, songs, and a shelter building activity. Best for ages 5 – 10. Call 828-250-6480 or email leicester.library@buncombecounty.org.

Creative Flow: Yoga in the Galleries is 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Asheville Art Museum. The cost is $15 for members, $25 for nonmembers, with a 10 percent discount for all four sessions. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat. Loose-fitting clothing is recommended. Details and registration at ashevilleart.org.

Paws for Reading is at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Fletcher Library. Read to a therapy dog. Registration is required. Call 828-687-1218 or come by the Fletcher Library to sign up for a 15-minute reading session. Children should have a book picked out prior to their appointment time. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Art Garden AVL at Riverview Station hosts a Plant Club Pop-Up Market from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jan. 20. Visit the Canopy Gallery and check out local growers and makers of all things “plantie.” This event is free to attend and vend. Visit artgardenavl.com.

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” is presented by Asheville Junior Theatre at Jan. 20 and 21 at Wortham Center for the Arts. This is a classic story with a creative twist in a very familiar setting. For ticket information and more details, visit ashevillejuniortheater.com or worthamarts.org.

Auditions for “Matilda the Musical” are at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Asheville Community Theatre. Ages 8 – 18. For details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Adventure Center of Asheville Locals Special – 50 percent off the Asheville Treetops Adventure Park and Kid Zip for residents of Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania, Madison, Haywood, and McDowell Counties all January and February when the center is open, Fridays – Sundays. Ages 4 and older. Reservations suggested. Use code “WinterLocal” when booking. ID required at check in. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/asheville-adventure-specials or call 828-225-2921.

Puppet Playtime is 10 – 11:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at the East Asheville Library. Parental supervision required. Call 828-250-4738 or email eastasheville.library@buncombecounty.org.

YMCA Mobile Market is 2 – 3 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Leicester Library (828-250-6480). Bring grocery bags and get fresh food. Distributions are free. The market provides fresh produce paired with healthy recipes and more. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library.

Four O’Clock Club: ecoEXPLORE presents Ornithology is at 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Henderson County Main Library. Join an educational program with the North Carolina Arboretum to explore the unique features and diversity of birds. Come ready to hear about the ecoEXPLORE program, learn about a few WNC bird species, and try to spot birds living around the library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

An Information Session on FAFSA and Financial Aid with the College Foundation of NC is 4 – 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Henderson County Main Library. This event is geared toward rising juniors and seniors in high school and their parents. Bring a laptop or tablet. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Looking ahead:

The NC Smokies Ice Fest is Jan. 26 – 28 in Haywood County. Mountain towns unite for a festive weekend featuring live ice carving, ice sculpture displays, skating, a frosty-themed 5K, local art, food and more. Events include the Downtown Waynesville Ice Stroll (Jan. 26), the Maggie Valley Ice Festival (Jan. 27), the Scandinavian-themed Winter Arts Show Festival, and Penguins on the Pigeon (a rubber penguin race at Canton Recreation Park on Jan. 27 to benefit a new playground for all abilities). For details, visit NCSmokiesIceFest.com.

