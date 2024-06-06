Think building on empty land will solve your homebuying woes? Consider these factors first

In the 1948 film, "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House," a family decides to move from their cramped New York apartment to a grand farmhouse in need of renovation in Connecticut. But after buying the property, they realize the home is structurally unsound and must be torn down. Now, left with nothing but a vacant lot, the family faces a whole slew of problems as they try to build their new home.

If you're a potential homebuyer weighing whether it's worth buying a cheap vacant lot and building your own home, rather than fighting the masses for what few existing and pricey properties are available in North Jersey, you might want to give this film a watch.

Opting for a vacant lot and starting your home from scratch might sound like an ideal alternative to navigating today's market, but it will more than likely be the opposite: A project that will end up being both more time consuming and more expensive in the long run.

"I think the dream of homeownership is very alive, and obviously the demand and housing market is there," said Derek Weissman, partner and head of asset management at Procida Funding & Advisors in Englewood Cliffs. "I still think there's a desire to develop and design something yourself, and there's a belief that it can be done quicker or more efficiently. But, unfortunately, a lot of people are running into cost overruns and time constraints, or projects are going a lot longer than they anticipate."

While determining which option is more expensive can be complicated, there's more that goes into building a new home that you may not have considered.

The cost, and availability, of materials and labor

As of early June, empty lots with as much as a quarter of an acre of land — approximately the average lot size in New Jersey, give or take — are available throughout the state for anywhere from $4,000 to $9 million, depending on the area.

Besides this, the second biggest factor people consider when determining whether it's worth building a home on a vacant lot is the cost and availability of both materials and labor. According to a May 2024 report from Bankrate, the total cost of things like framing, foundation, roofing and painting alone can cost as much as $272,840, depending on the size of the house, the cost of labor and the type of materials used.

Weissman said that when you're in the process of building, you'll also likely make several changes to the project as the home comes to life, which will only increase the costs.

"You end up getting engaged with picking out your cabinets, your finishes, your appliances, your bathroom colors and things like that," he said. "But, also understand, once your start making these selections, it's like anything in life. When you a la carte it, it gets a lot more expensive. So, I recommended to any of our clients, if you're going to build your own home, add in at least a 15% to 20% contingency. That may be a touch high, but it's always better to come in under the budget you give yourself, and the last thing you want it to start building your home and then run into this problem where you run out of money because you overspent on the bathroom and now you can't put the cabinets in the kitchen."

The time and price of setting up utilities

Depending on where an empty lot is located, you'll more than likely have to use both time and money setting up utility services to the lot. According to Bankrate, the cost of setting up things like plumbing, electrical wiring and HVAC in the home once it's built can cost $32,500 or more. And, there will be additional costs to have utility services run to your lot, if they aren't already, in the first place.

In addition to the price of doing this, Weissman said waiting for materials to become available and then waiting while it gets installed will take a lot of time. For example, he said his company has a current client who has been waiting for a water connection for about four weeks. In another project, he said the buyer had to wait for electrical switch gear for more than three weeks, and then it took anywhere from two to three months to install.

"I do think a lot of people are underestimating what public service timing is right now, and that can be water, sewer or electrical, and the components that go into water, sewer and electrical," Weissman said. "It's not just getting the timing from your local water authority or local electrical service provider, but it's also — are the materials that you need to put in the home readily available?"

The process of prepping the land for building

Weissman said that because there is also a scarcity in available land in New Jersey and throughout the Northeast, it's important to check that the lot is actually able to be built on. Because there is so little land available, there's a possibility that the land has existing conditions that would make it not suitable for residential building, or would result in extra time and money to remedy the lot for building.

In addition to checking if the lot has proper utility connection points, he said you have to look at the zoning guidelines of the lot. Then, you have to consider why the lot might not have been picked up by an industry professional already, especially given the scarcity of land available.

"Is there a reason why this lot hasn't been picked up by a house flipper or a more institutional-type investor looking to buy this and rent it, or buy this and flip it when the market's been as high as it is?" he said. "And then it comes down to why the lot is still siting there. What is the unknown? Is there an oil tank that I might have to radiate? Is there rock underneath that I'm going to have a hard time drawing into.

"As a novice homebuyer, someone who's not within the industry but is looking to come create the American Dream and build their single-family home, you sometimes don't dig as deep into what could be happening under the surface."

Financing for new construction is different

Getting the proper financing to build your own home is also different from if you were to buy an existing home.

As opposed to taking out a typical mortgage, you'd be required to take out a home construction loan, which is a short-term, higher-interest loan that would provide the money needed to build a residential property, according to Bankrate.

In order to be approved for a home construction loan, you must provide building plans, project timelines, financials and other documentation ahead of time, and the loan typically has a term of one year. During construction, borrowers typically pay interest, then the remaining balance will transition to a traditional mortgage after construction is finished.

"Generally, the most important thing is to not let emotion get to you. You're seeing right now that single-family homes in the entry-level range, which varies depending on where you are, are going up. You're seeing a list of people that are lined up looking to buy and you can't get beaten down if you lost 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 or more homes that you liked. Don't all the sudden jump and make a rash decision because of that, and just be willing to stay the course," he said.

"It's really important to make sure that this is a place that you're going to be able to call home for a long time. And, if you choose the alternative, and you find piece of dirt that you're able to build on, just make sure you understand the time it's going to take. Building a home is a very time consuming process, not only as you wait for the actual home to be built, but a lot of steps in the process."

